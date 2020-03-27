Texan dad “perfectly healthy” with coronavirus dies of COVID-19, according to his family

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

The novel coronavirus claimed the life of a father of six in Texas, according to his family.

Adolph Mendez, who went through T.J., died Thursday of complications from COVID-19, his family said. The New Braunfels resident was 44 years old, the New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung reported.

Brenda Johnson, one of the man’s six children, told the newspaper that his father had no underlying medical conditions and that he was “perfectly healthy” before he got sick with the new virus.

Johnson described Mendez, a kindergarten teacher at Oakwood Church, as “patient” and “kind.”

“He cared about others,” she said. “He loved his family so much. He was very involved in our community and our church. “

Mendez’s wife added that her late husband did not smoke or drink, was physically active and had a healthy diet.

“You hear that the people who die are older or have previous health problems, but he was neither and the virus demolished him,” she told New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung.

“It can happen to anyone, it’s not just a story that happens to people around the world. It’s here and it’s real and it can kill anyone, like my husband, ”she added.