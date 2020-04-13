Texas Abbott Governor Says Plans To Announce “Safe And Healthy Strategies” To Reopen State Economy

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott Monday again announced a possible executive decree later this week to begin the process of reopening the economy of President Trump publicly calls for the United States to resume operations as soon as possible in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

Abbott’s comments on Monday come after he said on Friday that he plans to sign an executive order “on the reopening of Texas businesses … in a way that will be safe for this economic revitalization.”

“At the same time, we cannot ignore the economic impact that the coronavirus has caused,” said Abbott in his speech on Monday. “Later this week, I will outline both safe and healthy strategies where we can begin the process of reopening businesses in Texas and revitalizing the economy.”

Abbott said it is not because he is considering an economic recovery that his condition has come out of the woods.

“I have good news, I’m going to call it glimmers of hope with a whole bunch of red flags attached to those glimmers of hope,” he said, referring to the decrease in positive tests for the coronavirus in Texas.

It happened the same day, Democratic Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo said he was speaking with neighboring governors about the date and how states could work together to reopen their economies. He described a set of objectives, including facilitating isolation, increasing economic activity, developing “essential workers” and increasing testing.

Monday Trump tweeted that he would soon announce a national plan to revive the American economy.

“A decision on my part, in collaboration with the governors and the contribution of others, will be made soon!” he said.

Abbott also previewed what his order might look like, with a team of experts selectively opening up the economy little by little.

“What we are going to do later this week is introduce Texas to this full team we have put together … who will … assess what needs to be done for Texas to open up ensuring what we do is consistent with the data, with the medical analysis as well as with the strategies on the type of businesses that will open up, “said Abbott.

He continued: “This is not going to be a rush for the doors, everyone can suddenly reopen at the same time. We have to understand that we have to reopen so that we can stimulate the economy while being on time to make sure that we control the spread of COVID-19. “

Also on Monday, Abbott presented a plan to provide loans to small businesses affected by the coronavirus.

