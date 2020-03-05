Texas confirms first positive case for coronavirus

Texas Confirmed the first positive case of Coronavirus You are in a state.

A patient in Fort Bend County has just returned from an overseas trip and has been isolated in a hospital.

“Having the case of COVID-19 in Texas is a significant development of this outbreak, but the fact that the immediate risk to most Texas people is low,” said Dr. John Herersted, director of the State Department of Health. Said. In the statement. “This travel-related case reinforces the fact that basic hygiene measures should be taken that are very effective in limiting the spread of COVID-19 and all respiratory diseases.”

Tests were conducted at the Public Health Institute Houston Confirmed by tests at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We are working around the clock with all local, regional and state-wide health authorities to monitor the situation and update the public,” said Judge KP George. Press release.

As of noon on Wednesday, 13 states Across the United States, more than 80 confirmed unreturned cases of new coronaviruses have been reported, CDC. Of these cases, 24 are travel-related, 16 are personal, and 40 are still under investigation.

who Worldwide, 93,090 confirmed cases have been reported, leading to 3,198 deaths. More than 80,000 confirmed cases China.