Texas Governor Abbott plans to reopen state-owned companies as he prepares decree setting guidelines

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Friday it plans to sign an executive decree next week outlining how state-owned businesses could start reopening after they close coronavirus.

“Next week I will provide a decree outlining what will be done in Texas regarding the reopening of businesses in Texas,” Abbott said at a press conference on Friday, saying it will be done “in a way that will be without danger for this economic revitalization. “

He added, “We will focus on protecting lives while restoring livelihoods. We can and we must do it ”,

The details of the order were not immediately clear.

Abbott March 19 issued a decree schools, restaurants, bars and gymnasiums are closed in the state.

“By working together, we must defeat COVID-19 with the only tool we have – we must throttle its expansion by reducing the ways in which we transmit it now,” said Abbott at the time. “We are doing this now, today, so we can get back to business as usual faster.”

President Trump admitted at the White House on Friday that he is also in the process of deciding when to loosen federal government guidelines on social distancing, a measure designed to encourage states to lift their own activity restrictions economic.

“I would say without question that this is the biggest decision I have ever had to make,” said the president.

At the end of last month, the White House announced that it was extending its directives to “slow the spread” until April 30. They were originally introduced on March 16.

On Friday, the president promised to listen to the experts if they recommended further extension of the guidelines.

“It was my honor to be the president of the American people. … I have a big decision to come and I only hope it is the right decision for God,” said Trump.

The president also said he plans to announce next week what he has called a “task force on the opening of our country” made up of doctors and business leaders.

As of Friday afternoon, the United States had reported more than 491,000 positive cases of COVID-19 and more than 18,000 deaths.

Brooke Singman of Fox News contributed to this report.