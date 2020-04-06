Health

Texas police are looking for a woman they say has spread a coronavirus

April 6, 2020

Police at Texas said on Sunday they are looking for a woman who said on Snapchat that she tested positive for COVID-19 and “spread it voluntarily”.

Police identified the woman as 18-year-old Lorraine Maradiaga. She is charged with terrorist threat, Texas Penal Code 22.07, they said.

“We have no confirmation that Maradiaga is in fact a threat to public health,” the department announced on Facebook on Sunday evening. “However, we take his actions on social media very seriously.”

According to Fort Worth’s KXAS-TV, the woman registered herself shopping in what she claimed to be a local Walmart.

“I’m here at Walmart about to infest all [expletive] because if I go down, all you [expletive] are going down, “she would have said in the Snapchat video.

Police spokesperson said at the station the police went to her house on Sunday, but she was not there. The police added that his family was cooperating with them.

Texas has 7,294 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 140 deaths early Monday, according to Johns Hopkins data.

Anyone with more information is asked to call 972-466-3333 or send an email to [email protected]

