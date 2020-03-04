“Thanks for Preying on Me”: B.C. Government, ICBC Propose $ 900 Million Class Action

The proposed class action has been filed with the BC. If successful, the Supreme Court, which could mean insured drivers and injured crash fall victims in all British Columbia states, has a nearly $ 1 billion share.

Civil Litigation government and insurance company B.C. (ICBC), launched against B.C., packs a one-two punch.

Claims that a secret agreement has allowed B.C. Instead of billing health service plans funded by state taxpayers, the government skipped hundreds of millions of dollars from ICBC and paid physicians to pay for injuries.

The lawsuit also alleges that the state’s clawback of up to $ 60 million annually from ICBC has increased public insurance companies’ annual operating costs.

The ICBC and B.C. governments say they have not been subjected to civil litigation and have not yet decided on a response. (David Hoaman’s / CBC)

The accusation comes after a previous BC revelation The liberal government stormed the surplus of insurance companies to fill the state’s finances— Attorney General David Ebe promises to end, Declares the practice of treating ICBC like an ATM.

Proposed class action alleges that newly disclosed medical costs at the insurance company “ hit the ICBC budget ”, collected medical costs from the insurance company, and handed over the cost to the driver and the injured .

It claims that “illegal schemes” have been used by all state governments since the creation of the public insurance company in 1973 (including Eby’s NDP).

Attorney General David Ebe BC has promised a new law to prevent the government from taking future ICBC surpluses. (Tanya Fletcher / CBC)

The lawsuit seeks to recover damages and interest in addition to an estimated $ 899,724,536.

“You can’t trust them”: Braden Methhot

The lawsuit has been filed by renowned Murphy Battista LLP on behalf of the two plaintiffs.

Braden Methohot, 29, is the main plaintiff of those seriously injured in a crash.

He says civil litigation sends messages to state governments and public car insurance companies.

“Thanks for preying on me,” he says.

Braden Methohot became quadriplegic after a 2014 capsize accident. He says the insurance settlement with ICBC was too low because doctors’ fees were skimmed from his interests. (Brad Methot / submitted)

Methot suffered a quadriplegia in a rollover accident near Kamloops in 2014, struggling to survive at $ 1,300 per month.

He lives with his parents on Lake Williams.

Methot was awarded $ 160,000 for the injury, but believes that the doctor’s costs have been deducted.

The lawsuit asserts that “ICBC has been unduly stated.” [accident victims] They had reached their accident benefit limit, but they were not. “

“I think while you trust the ICBC and take care of these things, [was] “At the hospital, I’m already overwhelmed with injuries, knowing they take advantage of someone in my situation … you can’t reliably trust them.”

“I want to get my money back”: Bob Lorrison

70-year-old Bob Lorrison is the second plaintiff, a driver who has paid compulsory car insurance through all ICBC BC.

“I want to get the money back,” says Lorrison. “And if you buy insurance from BCBC, everyone in British Columbia deserves the money.”

Bob Lorrison was a safe driver for 47 years, but like most BC, the driver saw his premium rise. (Ben Nerums / CBC)

Lorrison has been insured through insurance companies since 1973, and there have been no accidents in the following years.

But as an “impressive driver”, he has seen steady increases in premiums.

Currently, Lorrison says he believes that the suspicion of “remittance” of medical expenses has contributed to these increases.

“It feels dishonest. It’s not.”

Two-year litigation

The proposed class action is B.C. The government has been embroiled in a fierce battle with court lawyers over a move to “no fault” insurance.

But Murphy Battista’s lawyer, Scott Stanley, says his company has been working on this lawsuit for more than two years.

“People need to trust public institutions, especially if they have no choice and are forced to use them,” says Stanley. “But [multi-billionaire] If the government was just allowed to take the money, Warren Buffett would have trouble running an insurance company. “

In civil suits, B.C. Alleged negligence, wrongdoing, breach of credit, or breach of contract. Government and ICBC.

The claim has not been proven in court.

The proposed class action is all B.C. drivers who have secured ICBC since its inception in 1973. (CBC)

Both the government and the ICBC say they have not yet filed a lawsuit and review it before deciding their next steps.

The BC Supreme Court ultimately decides whether to approve the proposed class action and fights.

“Needs to be fixed”

If the civil action is approved and successful, both Lorrison and Methhot will participate in all settlements reached on behalf of BC. Driver and victim of crash crash.

But they say it is not a matter of money.

“I’m here for a moral stance,” says Lorrison. “Don’t let people mistakenly rob you of money for 45 years and ignore it. It’s simply not right. It needs to be fixed.”

Use Paisley Woodward files