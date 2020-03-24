The ban on birth partners amidst a coronavirus infuriates future fathers

Future fathers and others call on government officials to reverse ban on “delivery partners and support persons” NewYork-Presbyterian hospital labor and delivery rooms.

A petition published on change.org had collected more than 150,000 signatures Monday night, and the New York midwifery group warned that the restriction would lead women to give birth at home, “whether or not it is the best medical decision for them.”

NEW YORK HOSPITAL NETWORK, fearing the spread of the coronavirus, will no longer allow birth unit partners

“Midwives who give birth at home have been inundated in recent days with requests for services and will not be able to care for everyone”, the group said.

A Post reader, whose wife is due to give birth on Friday at the NewYork-Presbyterian / Weill Cornell Medical Center on the Upper East Side, called the network’s decision “the most disgusting decision I have seen in a professional / system of health care make up for this. . “

“I am disgusted that I cannot be there with her and see when our baby was born,” he said. “I wonder how it will be applied because [they] will have to physically prevent me from being at his side during the most precious period of our life. “

Similar sentiments were expressed by some of the people who signed the online petition, which calls on Governor Andrew Cuomo, Mayor Bill de Blasio and state health officials to intervene.

PROHIBITION OF BIRTH PARTNERS BY MEANS OF THE NECESSARY BENEFITS OF CORONAVIRUS IN HARD-HIT HOSPITALS, DR. MANNY ALVAREZ SAYS

“Deployed in Iraq for 27 months. If fellow soldiers had missed the birth of their baby and seen adult men crying over it, “wrote one commenter, who identified himself as Michael Wells of Federal Way, Idaho.

“My firstborn was born in May 2020. I fought for the freedom of my country, they had better show me the same respect as I will do whatever it takes to be in the delivery room with my woman!”

De Blasio said at a Monday evening press conference that he “had great respect” for NewYork-Presbyterian but wanted to know more about his delivery room policy because “I am not sure about the reason of being”.

“We are talking about an irreplaceable moment of life. The moment when I was in the delivery room when my children were born was one of the most important moments of my life,” he said.

“I am concerned about this because I think it means so much to people.”

The online petition was organized by Jessica Pournaras of Brooklyn, a federally registered doula or a non-medical birth assistant.

A Monday update claimed that other hospitals have adopted bans similar to those in New York-Presbyterian, but spokespersons for these establishments said their visit policies – which generally allow one person per future mom – had not changed.

The NewYork-Presbyterian and Cuomo office did not return a request for comment.

Additional reporting by Julia Marsh