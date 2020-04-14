The best dramas to broadcast on Hulu right now

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

With so many options for streaming content these days it can be overwhelming to choose your next binge obsession.

If you are a fan of TV drama, it seems there are more viewing options than ever before and almost all of this is critically acclaimed in one form or another. The list of high quality shows with addictive human drama is incredibly long, which means there is a lot to catch up on. Fortunately for indecisive viewers, Hulu offers most of the best drama on television as well as a handful of originals that people can’t seem to talk about.

However, there are many choices on the streaming platform. So, if you feel like you’ve seen it all and are still looking for your next dramatic show to tackle, here’s a look at the Top 5 non-family series that you may have missed on Hulu:

“Justified” (6 seasons)

This unconventional police drama is the star Timothy Olyphant as US Deputy Marshal Raylan Givens, a badass cop with a penchant for rapid fire. After the “justified” shooting of a Mafia boss in Miami, Raylan is reassigned to his hometown of Lexington, Ky.

Thanks to Olyphant’s whipped writing and charisma, the show lasted on FX for six seasons, all of which can be seen on Hulu. For those planning to dive headlong into Season 1, it’s mostly Raylan investigating the local Crowder family.

Raylan is interested in a woman who shot one of the Crowders, her husband, after years of abuse, putting him in the crosshairs of their criminal organization. Thanks to performances by Olyphant and Walton Goggins, the first and subsequent seasons of the show were nominated for eight Primetime Emmy Awards, making it a justifiable choice for your next big TV obsession.

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (3 seasons to date)

Hulu’s original drama based on the 1985 Margaret Atwood novel is spoken left, right and side for good reason. Since its debut in 2017, the show has won 44 Emmy Awards nominations and 14 wins in total. Whether it’s costume design, haunting dystopian story, or rock-solid action, the series has a lot that can draw viewers.

Those who face the first season will be introduced to the world of Gilead. Set in a world where the United States was taken over by religious fanatics after a great civil war, women’s fertility rates have plummeted.

To solve the problem, patriarchal society obliges women who demonstrate that they can still give birth to be enslaved to elite masters so that they can have their children. These women are called maids. The series focuses on a servant embodied by the star of “Mad Men” Elisabeth Moss who is captured, separated from her daughter and forced to be enslaved to a prominent couple who contributed to the creation of Gilead.

“Fargo” (3 seasons so far)

Inspired by the classic cult of the Coen brothers, a successful film of the same name released in 1996, “Fargo” debuted in 2014 and has lasted three seasons on FX so far. Chris Rock to direct season 4.

Presented as a dark comedy / drama, it’s the perfect selection for someone looking for a drama, but not afraid to keep things clear. Each season focuses on a different part of the same story, season 1 setting the tone for the story that takes place in 2006, season 2 goes back in time in 1979 and season 3 in 2010.

For those planning to set fire to the first season, they will meet Lorne Malvo, played by Billy Bob Thornton. He blows into a sleepy town in Minnesota where he turns out to be a hired assassin Lester Nygaard, played by Martin Freeman. Malvo’s influence on the city and Nygaard becomes evident and the series sees everyone, from humble city dwellers to law, doing their best to deal with what is going on around them.

“This Is Us” (4 seasons so far)

This is another great TV drama that even the most dedicated viewer could have missed since its debut in 2016. At the time, many joked that the show was a one-way ticket to tears. By watching the first season, we understand why.

The show focuses on the Pearson family, which is made up of two parents and three children (one of whom is adopted) who all share the same birthday. What makes “This Is Us” unique is the fact that it jumps back in time, showing stories about the family of today, tomorrow and the past. The first season deals with the family’s struggle to reconnect and find happiness with each other following the loss of a family member, which is kept secret from the public as a big revelation for later.

The show features a cast of stars including Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley and many others who have had a long and rich career in television before that. The show is a triple recipient of an Emmy and has been nominated for 27 since its inception. With two more seasons announced before it takes its final bow, now is the perfect time to catch up with “This Is Us”.

“Killing Eve” (2 seasons so far)

This drama was produced in the UK for BBC America. It deals with the complex life of spies, especially female murderers.

Those who tune in the first season will be introduced to Eve Polastri, an intelligence agent in the British government who is herself obsessed with the psychology of female murderers. When she goes beyond a case, she loses her job to be recruited by a more clandestine organization which tells her about the hunt for an infamous assassin named Villanelle. However, when the two women finally crossed paths, their allegiance may be towards each other rather than their respective managers.

The series stars Sandra Oh as Eve and Jodie Comer as Villanelle. Since its creation in 2018, “Killing Eve” has been nominated for 11 Primetime Emmy awards Comer winning a victory for an exceptional lead actress in a drama series in 2019.