The Birmingham, Alabama World Games postponed to 2022

The World Games are a showcase for athletes who participate in eclectic sports that have one thing in common: they are not part of the regular Olympic program.

Now they will have to wait another year to participate in their Olympic-style competition because of the Tokyo Summer Games postponed to 2021.

Joining the parade of postponed events amid the coronavirus pandemic, officials announced Thursday that the 11th edition of the World Games in Birmingham, Alabama, will now be held in the summer of 2022.

The new dates are July 7-17 for a sprawling competition that will feature disciplines such as tug of war, orienteering, korfball, billiards, sumo, rescue and dance.

“It is not an easy decision, but it is the right decision for our athletes, our fans and our community,” Nick Sellers, CEO of the Birmingham Organizing Committee, told The Associated Press.

The World Games were originally scheduled for July 15-25, 2021, but a change was hastily arranged after the International Olympic Committee approved new dates for Tokyo this week.

The Summer Games will now take place from July 23 to August. 8, 2021, which would have straddled the last three days of the World Games. The lesser-known competition was forced to look for new dates, largely because NBC Sports is the US broadcaster for both competitions.

There were plans to move sooner or later in 2021, but sellers said the best option was a one-year postponement.

“” The only window that made sense was the summer of 2022, “” he said. “You would be competing with too many other national and international sporting events in the spring and fall of 2021.”

The change could actually benefit the World Games in several ways.

The protection stadium, a new 45,000-seat football site under construction near Birmingham city center, is scheduled to open in the fall of 2021. The $ 174 million facility was not included in the plan the original site for the World Games, but it could be added now – perhaps as the site of the opening or closing ceremony.

In addition, a $ 123 million renovation to Legacy Arena, the city’s main indoor sports venue and part of the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex, could be completed in time for use during the World Games.

The vendors said the organizing committee was still determined to age Legion Field by playing a key role in the games, as well as other sites such as Regions Field, Railroad Park, Boutwell Auditorium, the University of L ‘Alabama to Birmingham and Barber Motorsports Park.

Postponing the World Games to 2022 could also have economic benefits.

“More time is a good thing right now,” said Sellers. “We will have a little more time for the dust to settle and for people to return to normal daily life. This gives us more time to recruit new sponsors and further promote this event. “

The last World Games were held in Wroclaw, Poland, in 2017.

Some 3,600 athletes from more than 100 countries are expected to participate in the World Games, which is considered the largest sporting event in the South American since the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

It is also a chance for Birmingham to present a new image to the world beyond the ugly racist images of the 1960s, when Alabama’s largest city was a key battleground for the Civil Rights Movement.

“The World Games provide a special platform to present a new Birmingham to the world,” said Sellers. “” The world is going to be in for a real pleasant surprise. “