The Canadian Supreme Court does not hear B.C. Group Challenges to Expand Trans-Mountain Pipeline

The Canadian Supreme Court has refused to hear five issues under B.C. for the approval of the Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion Project.

A group that decided to overturn the project-two indigenous peoples, environmental groups, and young activists-discussed earlier judicial review. Federal Government Reapproves Pipeline In September, a single judge of the Federal Court of Appeals unduly rejected him.

Squamish and Rail Rail Tooth First Nations, Rain Coast Conservation Foundation, B.C. Nature and some youth climate activists filed with the National Supreme Court to sue for fire last fall.

Supreme Court-Refusal to grant vacation In decision Posted on Thursday. By convention, the court did not provide a reason for the decision.

For one of the groups, this decision marks the end of a six-year legal struggle against the pipeline.

5 groups originally 12

Last year, twelve groups challenged the project with the Federal Court of Appeal.

September 4, Court Only agreed to take six of these appeals. Prior to approving the project for the second time in June, we chose only to listen to the issue based on the question of whether the federal government had consulted enough with the indigenous peoples.

Federal courts refused to hear a discussion focused on the second part of the overall dispute, namely, environmental concerns and the assertion of government bias. When the project was illuminated by a green light, some claimed that the National Energy Commission was not enough to address environmental and marine concerns, while others said the Federal Ministers owned the project because it owned it. Some have stated that they cannot objectively approve or reject.

Protesters against the Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion Project will meet in downtown Vancouver on June 18, 2019. (Maggie McPherson / CBC)

Squamish Nation and Tsleil-Wautuh Nation, one of the successful groups in federal court in September, entered the Supreme Court of Canada after thinking that they should hear about bias and environmental concerns.

“Obviously, this pipeline is as political as legal and economic,” the Supreme Court filed without a name, but previously suspended expansion projects. Eugene Kung, a lawyer who has been working, said.

“The only thing the applicant is looking for is that Canadian law apply when this project is approved. They say they are not, and that has very real consequences.”

Killer whales are found in Chatham Sound near Prince Rupert BC. June 2018. (Jonathan Hayward / The Canadian Press)

One of the groups that lost bids on Thursday, the Raincoast Conservation Foundation, has long struggled with the pipeline because the project threatens killer whales living south of B.C.

Because there is no court beyond the Supreme Court of Canada, the Foundation cannot take any further legal challenges.

“This scenario should serve as a wake-up call,” said Margot Benton in a statement on Thursday. “If the government is allowed to bypass that responsibility [to at-risk species], There are fundamental mistakes about how the protection of a Canadian species actually works. “

The sixth group, which was dismissed in federal court in September, did not participate in the other five groups seeking leave to appeal to the Supreme Court.

The proposed expansion of the Trans-Mountain pipeline will bring nearly 1 million barrels of refined oil and crude from BC to Alberta. Coast every day. Crown, which currently owns the line, previously stated that the expansion would be completed by mid-2022.