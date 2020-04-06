The CDC’s first national data showing the impact of coronavirus on children

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Children who contract new coronavirus are less likely than adults to show severe symptoms or require hospital treatment, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control.

The CDC report released on Monday shows that fever, coughing and shortness of breath were the most common symptoms in children, echoing reports from China on how the new coronavirus affects children.

The report included nearly 150,000 U.S. laboratory-confirmed cases in adults and children from February to April. About 2,500 of them, or almost 2%, were children. Although most of the children did not fall seriously ill, three children died.

About 1 in 5 infected children were hospitalized versus 1 in 3 adults. Cases were more common in older children and adolescents, but serious illness appeared to be more common in infants.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that go away within a few weeks. But for some, especially adults over the age of 60 and people with health concerns, it can cause life-threatening illnesses like pneumonia.

Confirmed cases in the United States exceed 356,000, with more than 10,500 deaths reported. Globally, there have been more than 1.3 million confirmed cases and almost 74,000 reported deaths.

The CDC report authors pointed out that because people without symptoms, including children, probably play a role in the transmission of the virus. “social distancing and daily preventive measures “are recommended for all ages.

Infectious disease specialist Dr. Larry Kociolek at Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago said the report should reassure parents and health workers that children are less likely than adults to get very sick with the new virus.

But Kociolek acknowledged the challenges that arise from this finding, noting that “patients with a milder disease are less likely to quarantine and may be at similar risk of transmission.”

