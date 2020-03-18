The choice of the AOC in the Democratic primary for the seat of the House beats the holder

Daniel Lipinski, D-Ill., A rare anti-abortion Democrat, lost the main race of his party to the challenger Marie Newman, owner of a small business approved by the representative of the far left. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

Newman challenged Lipinski in 2018 and was slightly eliminated in a tight primary race, but this time, she managed to narrowly defeat the outgoing MP, who represents Illinois’ third district since 2005.

“It is a democratic district. Let’s have a real Democrat fighting for us, ”Newman tweeted Monday, including infographics showing how Lipinski’s previous votes against Obamacare and for restricting women’s reproductive health care contradict his own support for universal health care and better access to abortions.

Victory ensures Newman, 55, will occupy seat Lipinski’s father held for nearly three decades before retiring after 2004 primary and local Democrats chose his son to replace him in the general election .

Newman, a former management consultant who launched and directed a non-profit anti-bullying organization, argued that Lipinski no longer reflected the views of the district, which supported Senator Bernie Sanders, democratic socialist, on Hillary Clinton during of the 2016 presidential primary.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Approved Newman in September. She said the New York Times that Newman is “a textbook example of one of the ways we could be better as a party – coming from a deep blue seat and defending all the issues that we have to defend.”

Lipinski, 53, opposes the right to abortion and voted against the Affordable Care Act, President Barack Obama’s health care overhaul in 2010.

“What a journey,” said Newman in a statement released Tuesday evening. “I am overflowing with pride and gratitude for the incredible coalition that has helped bring about much needed change in our district. We will work together to reduce health care costs, fight climate change and continue to build a hospitable community for everyone, no matter where you come from. “

