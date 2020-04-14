The coronavirus bill stimulus checks will exclude these groups

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

The Treasury Department announced Monday that they expect most Americans who are eligible for stimulus checks under CARES law to receive payment by the end of April. However, several categories of people will not receive payments under the coronavirus rescue package. Here is a breakdown of the people who will be excluded from this program.

GYM FRANCHISE OWNER: COVID-19 STIMULUS ‘NOT WORKABLE FOR NOT NOT INDUSTRY

Anyone claimed by someone else as a dependent

Anyone on someone else’s tax dependents list is not eligible for their own stimulus check. This includes both children and disabled or elderly adults whose own children can claim them as dependents.

While the CARES law allows parents to collect $ 500 for each child, this only applies to children 16 and under. This means that dependents who are 17 or older are not eligible for this, even if they are still in school, and if they do not produce their own taxes, they cannot get their own check.

Some immigrants

The CARES law notes that non-resident foreigners are not eligible for controls. Those with green cards and H-1B or H-2A work visas can collect stimulus checks. Others, such as temporary workers or illegal immigrants, are ineligible, whether or not they pay taxes.

High income people

Dunning checks are based on amounts of $ 1,200 for individuals and $ 2,400 for joint tax filers, but they decrease for those whose adjusted gross income exceeds certain thresholds. For individual registrants, this mark is $ 75,000, for joint depositors, it is $ 150,000 and for those filing as heads of household, it is $ 112,000. In these cases, the amount decreases by $ 5 for every $ 100 of income above these ratings.

This means that the payment is lower the higher their income, the amount being reduced to zero for people who earn $ 99,000 or more and couples who earn $ 198,000 or more. For heads of families, the extent to which their payment decreases depends on the number of children they have.

The Treasury Department said tens of millions of people will receive their payments by direct deposit by April 15. Those who have not provided bank information with their 2018 or 2019 tax returns will either receive checks which will be mailed before the end of April or they can use an IRS online application which will be launched to allow people to provide information for direct deposit.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Eligible persons who do not deposit taxes will be able to enter bank information on this site to get their money faster.

The Treasury Department said it expects most Americans to get their money within the next two weeks. They said they would send payment notices to everyone within 15 days of sending their payments.