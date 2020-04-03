The coronavirus infects more University of Texas spring breakers that have chartered a plane to Mexico; 44 now sickened

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Other University of Texas students who have heeded the advice of public health officials to stay at home and away, by making a spring break to Mexico instead, have been positive for the new coronavirus, COVID19.

At least 44 of the 70 students who chartered a plane to Cabo San Lucas about a week and a half ago have now tested positive, officials at the University of Texas have confirmed. local news station KXAN. Earlier this week, some 28 of the students were positive.

CORONAVIRUS INFECTS TENS OF SPRING CIRCUIT BREAKERS FROM TEXAS UNIVERSITY

“The incident is a reminder of the vital importance of taking public health authorities’ warnings of the risks of becoming infected with COVID-19 seriously and disseminating it to others,” said a spokesperson. from the university in a statement to KXAN.

Health officials in Austin, as well as those at UT Health Austin and University Health Services, were in contact with all of the spring breakers that were part of the group, some of whom took commercial flights to return home, officials said when the news was first announced on Tuesday.

The first 28 students who tested positive are self-isolating, while others “are in quarantine while being monitored and tested,” they said at the time. Overall, dozens of students are the subject of a public health survey after the trip. At least four of the confirmed cases were asymptomatic.

DEBATE ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK FACE MASK: SHOULD YOU WEAR IT?

“While Mexico at the time of their travel was not under federal travel advice, residents of Austin-Travis County should follow CDC travel recommendations instructing travelers to avoid all non-essential international travel “The officials warned, adding,” Any kind of leisure vacation “is not considered essential.

Almost half of all COVID-19 positive cases in the Austin-Travis County area have occurred in people between the ages of 20 and 40, according to county data.

Health experts continued to point out that everyone is at risk of getting the new virus – including children and young adults. Miners in major cities, including New York and Los Angeles, hard hit, died from coronavirus. And while epidemiologists and infectious disease experts still generally assume that young people usually suffer from relatively mild cases of coronavirus than the elderly, young people are often the silent and potentially lethal transmitters of the virus – that’s why measures to social distancing must be taken seriously, especially by young people, experts say.

CLICK FOR FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUS

In a statement on Wednesday, Dr. Mark Escott, Interim Health Manager for Austin-Travis County, reminded residents of the importance of staying at home and following guidelines for social distancing.

“Public health is in the hands of the community,” said Escott. “It is important to understand that young people are not immune to a serious illness. We implore the community to stay home even if you don’t feel sick, and before you leave your home, ask yourself “Is this trip necessary?” It is the responsibility of the entire community to stop the spread, including our young adults and adolescents. “

A spokesperson for Austin Public Health on Friday did not turn down Fox News’ request for further comments.