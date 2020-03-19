The coronavirus invites people to work at home: how is posture affected?

As health officials around the world call for social distancing to combat the spread of the new coronavirus, many Americans who were able to start working from home.

While working in pajamas can be a small benefit, the lack of a “predefined” workspace can affect your posture, an orthopedic surgeon told Fox News.

“When working from home, the problem most people face is that they don’t have a predefined workspace like they could in their office. Because of this, their bodies adapt differently than they do in a traditional workplace, “Dr. Rahul Shah, an orthopedic surgeon specializing in the spine and neck, told Fox News.” Just as you adjust your space to be comfortable at work, it is important to adjust your space at home. “

Poor posture can affect your health in a variety of ways, causing headache, back, neck, hip, knee, and even foot pain, depending on the Mayo Clinic. Shoulder pain and conflict, jaw pain, and fatigue and breathing problems can also result from poor posture, as can incontinence, constipation and slow digestion, and heartburn. , according to a Harvard review on the subject.

At the moment, it is unclear when life in the United States (and in the world, for that matter) could return to “normal”. So, with your home likely to become your workspace for the foreseeable future, here are some tips to make sure your posture is as correct as possible.

Imitate your normal work environment as best you can

“Learn from your work environment. If you can, try to mimic your space at home to reflect what works for you in your usual environment. Find a harder / softer space based on what your body is used to at work, ”Shah advised. “For example, if you have a harder surface at work, your body will react differently if you work from a softer space at home, such as the sofa.”

If you work from the couch, turn it on for part of the day

“The natural tendency is to be sitting on the couch or the bed curled up. If you are working from a space like this, you should try to fight this trend and work to find time to sit up straight and change your position to fight flare, “said Shah. “It also helps the back stretches.“

Stay active

“Many people don’t realize that the time they spend moving their bodies outside of work hours has a direct impact on how your body will feel when sitting and working,” said Shah. “Those who move and increase their heart rate outside of their workspace tend to have more relaxed muscles that are not as tired.”

Try to get up

If you find yourself sitting most of the day, change it and try to stand up, he said.

“While many people find themselves stuck in one working position all day, another thing that can be extremely helpful is switching from sitting to standing every half hour,” said Shah. “If you change positions in addition to taking breaks every 30 to 40 minutes, this can also be helpful.”

Be aware of how you sit

“The position in which you sit is another important element. Ideally, when you are seated, you want your head to be slightly pinched forward and not rest your chin against the chest. This will help relax your head and shoulders, ”said Shah. “In addition, the eyes must aim at 10 degrees from the horizontal. This will benefit the way your shoulders rest and allow your elbows to sit at ninety degrees. “