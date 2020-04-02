The coronavirus lockout forced us to have an economic trial and error experience: Don Pittis

If necessity is really the mother of invention, the locking of the coronavirus can immerse us in the mother of all socio-economic transformations.

And while many commentators have wondered whether things like working from home are a boon or a curse, people caught up in economic experience tell me that the world will not be the same when it is finished.

Trivial – a young relative who only drank barista coffee while passing a Aeropress and love it – at changes as important as redefining the concert economy, people studying innovation and economic change say we are at a point of change.

In many ways, no one I spoke to said that their lives had not changed. And almost all said that new things they had reluctantly tried taught them and their colleagues things that will remain useful after the crisis ends.

For Barbara Grant, owner and founder of the exercise studio Retrofit Pilates , there is no doubt that the foreclosure was bad for the bottom line.

“I have to pay rent,” said Grant. “Four thousand square feet in downtown Toronto.”

After closing its Toronto studio, Retrofit Pilates went virtual. (Retrofit Pilates)

After being forced to close his studio last month, Grant attempted an experiment. As many churches, mosques and temples, She moved her gatherings online, running group and private classes where housebound clients can interact with and between instructors. Grant said it was a success and on Wednesday opened service to others who want to join.

Not only that, but she also sees the service continue after the lockout, offering courses to her customers on a business trip or on vacation.

Inevitably, the rush to transform his business model means that Grant says there may have been things gone wrong.

Do, then improve

Terri Griffith, a long-time specialist in remote working, says that educators, doctors and office workers, suddenly forced to communicate using unknown tools, must cut themselves off a bit.

“It’s not good online learning, it’s not good distance work, it’s just successful,” said Griffith, professor of innovation and entrepreneurship at Simon Fraser University at Vancouver which has been researching virtual work since 1984.

But Griffith says that flaws can be fixed if people using these new systems have the power to change things that clearly don’t work. When you try something new, especially in a hurry, mistakes are inevitable.

It’s very cool – “The campus is closed, so students are rebuilding their schools in Minecraft” https://t.co/J1hzpoev7r via @Edge & mdash;@mathewi

So far, the most dramatic change is that after years of hesitation, people are in fact forced by circumstances to do things in a new way which, about a month ago, might have seemed too risky.

This is certainly the experience of Andrew Monkhouse who runs a boutique law firm in Toronto specializing in employment and human rights.

Monkhouse says that in the past, when they tried to organize online meetings, there was often a member of the group who insisted on meeting in person. Suddenly, recalcitrants who were technically uncomfortable or opposed to change are forced to give it a try. Some people think it’s not that bad.

But Monkhouse says that the current job crisis could force much more substantial innovation in the treatment of people in precarious jobs. He says the change will be a direct result of the Canadian emergency response benefit, which was created by the federal government to replace some of the income of those expelled from their jobs by the emergency.

Things that you couldn’t imagine are happening now. – Peter Victor

As part of this plan, the government recognizes that people who are self-employed or labeled “independent contractors” are in fact employees who need support.

“We will offer this benefit to everyone,” says Monkhouse.

While this is not a legal precedent, it is an administrative precedent, demonstrating that if workers are receiving benefits in the event of emergency unemployment, they and their employers should contribute to the fund which pays him.

Monkhouse says that not only the Uber drivers, but the technicians of the big five banks are currently designated independent contractors, which gives the employer tax benefits. He says the economic collapse was a wake-up call that could lead to a change in the rules.

“They let this two-tier system continue for a while when employers took advantage of what we consider to be a misclassification of their employees,” said Monkhouse.

One such group is often declared self-employed: delivery people, who are currently being knocked down by housewives like economist Peter Victor, who first tried an online grocery service.

“A kind of pain”

“I’ve never used it before,” says Victor, professor emeritus and author who stays near his home in Toronto. “I think there is a very good chance that I will continue to use them because in fact, I have always found it bad in the supermarket.”

As an advocate of the idea that we would all be happier if we spent less time pursuing the conventional goals of economic growth – doing less work but dividing it up among more people – he considers stopping the COVID-19 as a living experience.

While people bake bread, go out with family, give themselves or give themselves haircuts , offering generosity to neighbors and strangers, enjoying cleaner air, sharing online entertainment and generally being more creative, he expects our current experience to have a lasting impact, reminding people that ‘there is much more to live than rushing the rat race.

Certainly in my own case, saving 80 minutes a day of travel time and writing in a sunny room without the cacophony in the open office of journalists bellowing telephone lines offsets the other losses.

Here is the talented Marsh family. Here are three minutes and fifty-four seconds that will make your day better. To promise. A lock version of COVID-19 from Les Mis – with lyrics. “One more day.”pic.twitter.com/Ax3nqJaxcg & mdash;@RexChapman

But as Victor took care to remember, not everyone, and especially those who suffer from reduced income, will not feel the same.

Only certain parts of the experience will be adopted. But whether people like or hate being locked up at home, like Monkhouse, he thinks COVID-19 changes our values.

As a person who grew up after World War II, Victor wonders if, as then, we will be more open to governments playing a more important role in the economy. Some have suggested that the current crisis may demonstrate the need for a minimum basic income system.

Not everyone will think it is a good idea. But the economist says that in this period of unrest and with the possible erosion of civil rights, we must be ready to defend ourselves against less salubrious results.

“Things that you couldn’t imagine are happening now,” said Victor. “No more surveillance and all sorts of things that would be disturbing if they were to continue afterwards.”