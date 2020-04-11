The coronavirus requests the cancellation of the Burning Man festival in Nevada, the event will be “virtual”, according to the organizers

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

the Burning man The 2020 festival has been canceled – the last large-scale event to fall victim to the coronavirus pandemic.

The organizers of the Burning Man Project, the group that organizes the annual arts and music festival in the northern Black Rock Desert in northern Nevada, have announced website and social media accounts.

The week-long event was scheduled from August 30 to September 7. It will now only travel online, according to the organizers.

“After a lot of listening, discussion and reflection, we made the difficult decision not to build Black Rock City in 2020,” said the statement. “Given the painful reality of COVID-19, one of the greatest global challenges of our lives, we think it is the right thing to do.”

The statement shared that the organizers are heartbroken.

“We know you are too,” the statement said. “In 2020, we need human relationships and immediacy more than ever. But the public health and well-being of our participants, our staff and our neighbors in Nevada are our highest priorities.”

The festival, which left Baker Beach in San Francisco in 1990, celebrates creativity and freedom of expression, with drum circles, decorated art cars, guerrilla theaters and colorful theme camps . Clothes are optional.

The theme for this year’s event was “The Multiverse” and although it did not take place physically, the Burning Man Project announced that the show would continue virtually, to stay in line with its theme.

“This is the theme of 2020, so let’s take a look at it. Who would have thought it would happen? We look forward to welcoming you to Virtual Black Rock City 2020,” said the statement. “We don’t know how it will turn out; he will likely be messy and clumsy with mistakes. He will also likely be engaging, connected and fun.”

Burning Man’s body has announced that it will offer refunds to those who need it, but remains committed to keeping Burning Man’s culture “alive and thriving,” the statement said.

Marian Goodell, CEO of the Burning Man Project, reiterated the organization’s commitment in a video on its official website.

Goodell reminds fans of Black Rock City that the Nevada festival is just a small part of what the organization brings to the world all year round.

“I’m not here to tell you that we’re canceling Burning Man. No,” says Goodell. “Burning Man is a culture, it is a movement. We are not defined by an aspect of Burning Man. We are defined by what we bring to Burning Man. Burning Man is 100 affiliated events around the world on six continents. I’m here to tell you that we won’t be collaborating on Black Rock City in the desert this summer. “

“I’ll tell you that we look forward to inviting you to come to the virtual Burning Man. It’s not an easy time for us,” said Goodell. “For those of you who are constrained by what we do and you can afford the gift, we would appreciate being able to do our job for Burning Man. We need your support. We are downsizing to reach 2021. but we need your help. Do what you can to help us. “

The PDG has promised to continue providing video updates on the Burning Man project website to answer any questions from festival-goers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.