The COVID-19 federal benefits portal opens today: Here’s how to apply

The federal government is launching a request portal on Monday where Canadians facing unemployment due to the COVID-19 crisis can apply for emergency income support benefits.

Canadians can go to Canada.ca for information on the Canadian Emergency Response Benefit (CERB). Service Canada and the Canada Revenue Agency jointly administer the CERB.

Applicants who set up direct deposit should receive their first payment within three to five days. Those using mail should receive their first payment within 10 days. Payment is $ 2,000 per month for up to four months.

People can apply starting at 6:00 am ET on Monday.

Individuals who are normally eligible for Employment Insurance (EI) can continue to apply with EI and Service Canada, and they will be automatically registered with CERB.

CERB provides income support to people who have stopped working because of the pandemic, including those who are not eligible for employment insurance, contract workers and freelancers.

To ensure that the portal can handle the high volume of requests expected and that the system is not overloaded, the government staggered the request periods during the work week according to the requester’s month of birth.

The Canadian Emergency Response Service request portal will be launched tomorrow. To ensure that the system can handle the high volume of applications, we have staggered the application periods. To find out when you should apply, see below: pic.twitter.com/oSOIAkxIMa & mdash;@BillBlair

Those born between January and March are invited to apply on April 6, the first day of opening of the web portal. People born from April to June must apply on April 7, those born from July to September on April 8 and Canadians with birth months from October to December can register on April 9.

How can I apply?

Canadians can apply in two ways: online with CRA’s My Account or by phone with an automated telephone service. If you apply online or by phone, Canadians will receive payment by direct deposit or check.

If you are applying online, Canadians will need to log into My CRA Account. They should go to COVID-19: Canadian Emergency Response Benefit in the alert banner at the top of the web page, select the period for which they wish to apply, declare that they are eligible for the benefit and confirm that the government has the correct payment information.

If you apply by phone, Canadians can call the automated toll-free line at 1-800-959-2019. It is a line dedicated to CERB applications. Before calling, people should have their social insurance number and postal code handy to verify their identity.

These two services will be available 21 hours a day, seven days a week. Both services are closed from 3 a.m. to 6 a.m.ET for maintenance.

For more information, Canadians should consult canada.ca/en/revenue-agency/services/benefits/apply-for-cerb-with-cra.html#how

Applicants will have to confirm that they meet the eligibility criteria, and the information they provide during the application process can be verified later, the government said.

The benefit is available from March 15 to October 3. The deadline for applications is December 2.

The government has stated that Canadians can prepare to apply for CERB by logging into My CRA file. They should also ensure that their direct deposit and mailing information is up to date with the CRA.

The best way to receive your payments as quickly as possible is to set up My Account on the CRA website. If you can, be sure to choose the direct deposit option. More information is available here: https://t.co/gB9DsIzUbl pic.twitter.com/9aNmWiKdlg & mdash;@FilomenaTassi

Who is eligible?

To be eligible for CERB, you must:

Reside in Canada and be at least 15 years old.

Have stopped working due to COVID-19.

Have had an income of at least $ 5,000 in 2019 or in the 12 months preceding the date of the request.

Have been or expect to be without employment or self-employment income for at least 14 consecutive days during the initial four-week period. For subsequent benefit periods, you expect to have no employment income.

This benefit is also available to workers who, after March 15, are eligible for employment insurance regular or sickness benefits.

Income of at least $ 5,000 can come from one or more of the following sources: employment; self-employment; employment insurance maternity and parental benefits and / or similar benefits paid in Quebec under the Quebec Parental Insurance Plan.

“The benefit is only available to people who have stopped working for reasons related to COVID-19. If you have not stopped working because of COVID-19, you are not eligible”, the government said in a backgrounder.

If you have already applied for EI membership since March 15, 2020, or if you are currently receiving EI benefits, you don’t have to worry about reapplying to CERB – you will be automatically registered. pic.twitter.com/EfAfnjfRhn & mdash;@FilomenaTassi

Trudeau Says Ottawa Takes “Unprecedented Action”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Sunday that the federal government has had to take extraordinary measures to help unemployed Canadians because of the COVID-19 epidemic.

“We have taken unprecedented steps to help thousands of Canadians who suddenly find themselves without fault on their part without income,” said Trudeau.

“We want people across the country to stay at home and not work unless it is absolutely essential. For this reason, we had to develop programs very quickly to help as many Canadians as possible,” he said. -he adds.

WATCH | COVID-19 modeling suggests that we are here for the long term:

What mathematical simulations tell us about how the COVID-19 pandemic will unfold in the real world. 5:04

Asked why Canadians should work when they could earn more by collecting CERB, he said: “We also recognize that in some industries some workers may ask this question, and that is why we are working to develop other ways to encourage people who are doing essential work so that we can continue this important work right now. “

Trudeau recognized that CERB will not help everyone, including students who were not working before the pandemic started. Also, under the current program, people will not be eligible if they work reduced hours each week.

“We know this is a situation where there is not one measure that will work for everyone. But as we move forward, we hear these concerns, and we seek solutions, and we will continue to work on it, “he said.

“We recognize that every time we take such action, there will be gaps.”