The deadliest pandemics in modern history

The continued spread of coronavirus has urged governments to adopt tough measures to fight the pandemic, such as locking up entire cities and travel restrictions. To date, more than 5,300 people have died from the disease and almost 145,000 others have fallen ill.

The World Health Organization officially declared the virus a pandemic earlier this week. This begs the question of which are the worst pandemics in modern history?

Spanish flu: 1918

the flu pandemic killed more than 50 million people worldwide, including more than 670,000 in the United States. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the virus is the deadliest in the 20th century.

It is estimated that a third of the world’s population has been infected with the virus. Some of the first cases detected were soldiers from Funston Camp at Fort Riley, Kansas. In October 1918, the flu killed around 195,000 Americans, according to the CDC.

The pandemic has reduced the average life expectancy in the United States by more than 12 years.

HIV / AIDS

Approximately 32 million people have died from HIV, the human immunodeficiency virus and AIDS, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, since its discovery in the early 1980s. 75 million people worldwide have been infected.

Scientific progress has been made in recent years to extend the lives of those infected.

Swine flu

Swine flu started in 2009 with an influenza virus called H1N1. The virus was first detected in the United States and has spread rapidly. About 61 million cases were reported between April 2009 and April 2010, according to the CDC.

Worldwide, more than 575,000 people have died from the disease.

Asian flu

The flu started in East Asia in 1957, according to the CDC. The H2N2 strain was first discovered in Singapore before cases were reported in Hong Kong and, ultimately, in the United States. Overall, she killed 1.1. million people, including 116,000 Americans.

Hong Kong flu

The 1968 pandemic killed an estimated 1 million people – 100,000 in the United States. Most of the deaths were people aged 65 or older. The epidemic was the third influenza pandemic to occur in the 20th century.

The disease originated from a virus, called H3N2, which is believed to have evolved from a strain that caused the Asian flu.