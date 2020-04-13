The delay costs the IOC “several hundred million”; Japan rests

TOKYO (AP) – The International Olympic Committee will face “several hundred million dollars” in additional costs due to the postponement of the Tokyo Games, said the agency’s president.

Thomas Bach spoke to the German daily Die Welt on Sunday.

Estimates in Japan estimate the overall cost of the delay at $ 2-6 billion. With the exception of the IOC portion, all additional costs will be borne by the Japanese side in accordance with an agreement signed in 2013 during the award of the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Bach said it was “impossible to say at this time” the magnitude of the additional costs to the IOC caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have agreed with the Prime Minister that Japan will continue to cover the costs it would have incurred under the existing agreement for 2020, and the IOC will continue to be responsible for its share of the costs,” said Bach. “For us, the IOC, it is already clear that we will face several hundred million dollars in additional costs.”

Before the postponement, Japanese organizers estimated the official cost of the games at $ 12.6 billion. However, a 2019 government audit report said the costs were at least twice as high. Everything but $ 5.6 billion is taxpayer money.

Tokyo said the 2020 games would cost around $ 7.3 billion when they won the tender seven years ago.

On Friday, the CEO of the Tokyo organizing committee said that the pandemic had left doubts about the games to come next year.

“I don’t think anyone would be able to say whether it will be possible to get it under control by next July or not,” said Toshiro Muto, through an interpreter. “We are certainly unable to give you a clear answer.”

Bach was asked about the possibility of another postponement. He did not respond directly, but said later in the interview that Japanese organizers and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe “told me very clearly that Japan could not handle a postponement beyond the summer. next at the latest “.

Bach was also asked if the pandemic offered certain athletes the opportunity to violate doping rules without threat of control. Bach replied that the delay could allow the development of new test methods. He also said that tests done before the Olympics would be kept for 10 years to be retested.

“No one should be sure they don’t get caught,” he said.

Bach was asked about Russia’s status for the 2021 Olympics. Last year, Russia was banned from international sports – including the Olympics – for four years due to scandal of doping. However, many Russian athletes had to be allowed to compete if they could show that they were clean.

“The question of Russia is currently being examined by the CAS, the International Court of International Sports Arbitration, so it would not be fair for me to comment,” said Bach.

Bach said he had not decided if he would run for re-election next year. He also pointed out that the IOC had insurance covering a cancellation, but not a postponement.

The election will take place in 2021 and Bach is required to notify his intentions six months before the vote. He was elected for the first time in 2013 and is expected to run for a new term widely.

“There is still a lot of time left,” he said.