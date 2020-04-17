“The devil is always in the details”: Ottawa’s commercial rent relief plan and what it needs to succeed

COVID-19 suffocating the economy as a whole and the closings strangling many small businesses, the government is creating a program to reduce commercial rents in partnership with the provinces and territories.

Announced Thursday, his name has a familiar and urgent character, in line with the other federal assistance plans implemented since the beginning of the pandemic: Emergency assistance for commercial rent in Canada (CECRA).

He encountered a sense of relief, but also of caution.

“Well, this is clearly very good news,” said Laura Jones, executive vice-president of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business. “Help is desperately needed, and it cannot come soon enough. But the devil is always in the details.”

CECRA is intended to support small businesses struggling with lost sales due to the pandemic.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau said the new program “will provide loans, including repayable loans, to owners of commercial buildings” that reduce or forfeit small business rent in April (retroactively ), May and June.

CECRA is aimed at companies “most affected by the pandemic”, but the exact eligibility conditions have not yet been defined. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Morneau have both promised that more details will come soon.

CBC News has discussed with organizations, tenants, landlords and other stakeholders the most important program details to get it right.

They expressed their views on the timetable, the eligibility criteria and more, divided here into five keys which, according to them, will contribute to the success of CECRA.

1. Subsidies, not debt or deferrals

The CECRA concept is based on credit. This could include a generous forgiveness policy, but the loans were a controversial part COVID-19 from Canada Economic response plan.

The program comes under pressure to lower the CFIB’s rent, Canada Restaurants , Save hospitality and Save small businesses (SSB).

“For this help to be useful, it must be a relief, not just more postponements,” said Jones. “There must be a substantial part of that which is a grant, not just a loan, where you notice the problem down the road.”

Laura Jones of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business says that the government’s commercial rent relief program should not be based on deferral payments or debt. (Submitted by CFIB)

Owner Peter Reid of Owen Sound, Ontario agrees.

He gave up rent for his three commercial tenants and cut it in half for residential tenants.

“I would like this to translate into a subsidy, even if not for the full amount of commercial rent owed,” said Reid. At the moment, I don’t even cover property taxes. not to mention hydroelectricity in common areas. “

2. Be fair to tenants and owners

Nikki Burgess teaches painting in a workshop in the Reid building and is concerned about the knock-on effects of COVID-19.

The idea of ​​rent relief gives hope to the artist.

She says it would make her feel better to know that Reid is not “lost” because he is watching over me to make sure I can stay where I am in his building. “

Nikki Burgess is a painting teacher who rents a workshop for his students in Owen Sound, Ontario. It had to close due to the pandemic and is grateful to its landlord for giving up their rent. (Submitted by Peter Reid)

For Murtaza Haider, professor at Ted Rogers School of Management at Ryerson University in Toronto, a rent relief program is a necessity.

“The goal should be to keep the owners and the commercial tenants in a fluid situation, in order to avoid that the tenants or the owners do not find themselves in financial difficulties resulting from this collapse.”

3. Be quick and focused

With countless small businesses on the brink of failure, proponents say the federal government must quickly reach an agreement with the provinces and territories on rent relief.

Many businesses have no April rent, and May is only two weeks away.

The latest CFIB weekly member survey collected responses from over 10,000 businesses. According to his findings, the income of most businesses is down 50% or more, while almost a quarter of businesses have no income.

Adding to the concern, “half of business owners are not sure they will survive if current conditions last until the end of May,” said Jones. “It’s … unfathomable, really, to lose half of Main Street.”

If the program is not defined quickly, it risks being the subject of heated debates between the government and the opposition parties.

“The government, I think, has done a pretty good job of getting programs, fixing programs,” said Jones. “It will never feel fast enough for those who have bills to pay, and so, you know, we continue to encourage them to put the jets on it.”

4. Throw a large net

Jon Shell, co-founder of Save Small Business, says that a large part of how the program works will be determined by the width of a net he projects.

Jon Shell wants to be sure that the government’s criteria for small businesses considered “most affected by the pandemic” are broad enough to help many businesses. (Noa Shell / Submitted by Jon Shell)

The question is simply to know which companies will be considered “most affected by the pandemic” under CECRA.

“Our nightmare scenario is something that is announced and that only applies to hospitality and tourism,” said Shell. “So it’s very important to make sure it’s inclusive for a number of small businesses.”

Shell wants Ottawa to cover five sectors: retail; full service restaurants; arts, entertainment and recreation; Health care; and social assistance.

5. Prohibit corporate evictions

All advocates agree that another key to making CECRA a success is to get the provinces and territories to ban commercial evictions.

One sector particularly concerned about evictions is the hotel industry.

There are nearly 97,000 restaurants, bars and caterers across the country. Now, the threat of eviction looms over thousands of empty dining rooms and bars.

Some have already been evicted or locked out by the owners. Others have been warned that their rent is due as usual.

Some form of eviction protection is needed while the details of the CECRA program are sorted out, said David Lefebvre, Vice-President of Restaurants Canada.

In addition to the evictions, Lefebvre fears that some owners who see the bills accumulate will simply give up if they are not protected.

If that happens, having a rental program will not matter “because it will be too late,” he said.

David Lefebvre of Restaurants Canada is concerned not only with the eviction of small businesses, but with businesses that give up if they don’t feel protected. (Submitted by Restaurants Canada)

Restaurants Canada called on all provincial governments to stop evictions and foreclosures in early March.

CFIB has also taken this position. Jones says she is “disappointed that the provinces have not done more in this area, to be honest, by taking steps to prevent evictions.”