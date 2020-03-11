The director of `` single '' comments on the controversial behavior of Peter Weber's mother: `` It was really a little scary ''

Just when you think you have the “Bachelor“All inclusive, Peter Weber’s mom, Barbara, sets new limits.

Tuesday evening final live, fans watched Peter end his engagement with Hannah Ann Sluss and profess his love for Madison Prewett, much to his mother’s dismay.

Throughout the episode, a camera was focused on Barb to get his reactions in real time as the events unfolded. When given the floor, she confronted Madison.

PETER WEBER CHOOSES MADISON PREWETT AFTER A BREAKDOWN WITH THE BRIDE HANNAH ANN SLUSS

“I think the confrontation with Madison probably has more people on Madison’s side,” said Rob Mills, director of ABC, in an interview with Variety.

“We knew she wasn’t necessarily happy that Peter had reconciled with Madison, but it was really a little scary because it was live and nobody knows what she is going to say. But at the same time, that’s what makes great TV. But I don’t think anyone knew it would go this far. “

Barb even went so far as to say that her son should “fail” and bluntly admitted that she didn’t think her relationship with Madison would last.

“All his friends, family, everyone who knows him knows that it will not work. We tried to tell him,” she said.

Many fans have said that Barb’s comments and behavior have gone too far.

“BACHELOR” FANS RIP THE MOTHER OF PETER WEBER ON THE CRYING CLIP

Mills said, “We all want love. We all want to find that person and be with someone. And the fact that family doesn’t get along with the person you’ve chosen to be with is also something that a lot of people face. Family dynamics is always something you have to face. I think everyone has seen a scenario of their life that was realized by watching this. “

But he agreed with Barb that he thinks Peter and Madison are facing a tough battle – “I think it’s going to be difficult with Peter and Madison, so I’m glad everyone saw this dynamic on TV, so that if they don’t ‘work, he played in front of the audience. When you register for this show, you are registering to bring the audience with you on this journey. “

Mills also revealed that he was ready to film more with Peter, Madison and his family as their journey is still underway.

‘BACHELOR’ AND ‘BACHELORETTE’ FRANCHISE COUPLES THAT ARE ALWAYS TOGETHER

“If that is justified. I think that at the moment, they deserve their privacy. But of course, we will check them. If there is something that justifies us to film, we would like to be there”, a- he declared.

In the meantime, the franchise continues Clare Crawley like the next star of “Bachelorette”.