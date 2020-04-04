The economy is alive and Canadians need help now. What is the heist?

As the workload of COVID-19 shows all the signs of an increase in Canada, the delivery of the promised financial relief to people who have lost their jobs or closed their businesses remains incredibly slow.

The federal government’s emergency wage subsidy is in at least three weeks before it becomes available. It could take even longer. The benefit of emergency response for those who have already lost their jobs begins progressive enrollment in the program on Monday.

Small businesses, which still have to pay rent and other bills, continue to wait for the promised $ 40,000 interest-free loans as the finance ministry continues to negotiate delivery with the country’s banks.

Waiting for the banks to step up

Finance Minister Bill Morneau said this week that his department works with banks every day. He told members of the House of Commons finance committee that “intense negotiations” are going well and that banks are “on the verge of offering” interest-free loans, possibly as early as next week.

“We are going as fast as possible,” he told opposition members of the committee.

Watch: Minister of Finance Bill Morneau on the rapid development of the economic program:

Finance Minister Bill Morneau said government programs that would normally take about 2 years to develop are being built due to the COVID-19 crisis. 1:29

But the pace remains too slow for many, even if political leaders are grappling with a bewildering array of new challenges on a daily basis.

Only today, the Prime Minister was forced to respond to a directive from US President Donald Trump to Minnesota-based 3M to stop shipping N95 masks to Canada. Ontario has released projections that there could be 80,000 COVID-19 cases in the province by the end of the month and that the effects of the pandemic could last up to two years.

“Extreme sacrifices”

“These are striking and sobering numbers,” said Premier Doug Ford when he announced additional mandatory closings of workplaces, including construction projects.

“We have to make tough choices and extreme sacrifices.”

The scale of the pandemic – the possibility of tens of thousands of Canadians dying, the prospect of self-isolation and multi-month business closures – only adds to the stress felt by concerned Canadians. their immediate future.

Pedestrians walk past a closed store on Ste. Catherine St., Monday March 30, 2020 in Montreal. For many Canadian businesses, temporary closings could become permanent. (Ryan Remiorz / The Canadian Press)

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business released a survey this week suggesting that up to a third of small businesses that have closed due to COVID-19 will never reopen. Additionally, 23% of the 9,000 members who responded to the CFIB survey said they would not pay their April rent.

This has led many to wonder why Canadian banks are not doing more to help.

“Business as usual”

Former Conservative Leadership Contestant Rick Peterson wrote an opinion piece this week criticizing the banks for not being proactive and for continuing to charge high fees and interest rates on credit cards.

“It’s basically the status quo,” he writes in The Edmonton Journal. “Of course, banks have delayed payments for mortgages and certain loans for up to six months – but interest continues to accrue. Credit card payments have also been delayed, but interest and fees transaction remain the same. “

New Democrat MP Peter Julian launched his own public banking call earlier this week.

“All Canadians are making sacrifices to get our country out of this crisis,” he wrote in an open letter. “Financial institutions, particularly the six major Canadian banks, can play their part in cutting interest charges and fees on bank loans, lines of credit and mortgages for the next two payment cycles.”

Government Reluctant To Use Bank Act

The New Democrats have urged the Trudeau government to use its power under the Bank Act to lower interest rates and to work with the provinces to freeze any rent increases and utility payments.

Government officials, who spoke about the background, said that the banks are cooperating and that using the hammer of the bank law would be counterproductive.

“We understand that people want help,” said an official. “To be fair here, the banks are very aware that they are an essential element in keeping the economy healthy.”

The Canadian Bankers Association says it is working with governments and customers to help them overcome the pandemic.

Spokesperson Mathieu Labrèche answered written questions from CBC News on Friday to say that almost half a million mortgage carry-over requests have been or are being processed in the past two weeks. , or about 10% of mortgages held by the six largest banks in the country.

Watch: Trudeau inquires about Canada’s discussions with OPEC on reducing oil production:

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with journalists on Friday 2:43

During this same period, banks processed approximately 100,000 credit card deferral requests.

“Canadian banks have met quickly and are committed to working with their customers to provide flexible solutions to help them manage their financial difficulties,” wrote Labrèche. “Many banks have programs in place to help … make debt easier to manage and structure the right solution, for example by converting credit card debt into term products with interest rates lower “

Short term relief, long term charges

But this relief is temporary. And for many people, the cost of servicing these debts will actually be increase long-term.

CIBC announced on Friday that all customers with a personal credit card who wish to ignore a payment will receive a temporary lower rate of 10.99% retroactive to March 15. But interest accrued over the deferral period will be added to the cardholder’s outstanding balance. “Once your payments are resumed”, recognizes the bank, “your minimum payment may be higher due to a higher unpaid balance”.

A letter from TD Bank to one of its mortgage customers describes the consequences of the deferrals:

“It is important that by deferring mortgage payments, you do not pay the mortgage principal, and the interest will be capitalized (that is, they will be added to the outstanding mortgage balance so that your balance increases)” , indicates the letter. “We want to make sure you understand the impact.”

It’s a safe bet that Canadians make understand the impact. They also understand why it is up to the government to ensure that the interests of banks do not run counter to the interests of their customers – those who obey government directives to stay at home at great personal cost.