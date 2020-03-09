The family of the first Missouri coronavirus patient broke his own quarantine

The father of Missouri first coronavirus The patient disobeyed quarantine and went to a school dance with his other daughter on Saturday night, officials said.

Villa Duchesne and Oak Hill School will close on Monday after administrators learn of the patient’s relationship with her younger sister – who travels to Villa and attended the social meeting. The father and daughter also went to a pre-dance party that included other students in the St Louis County area.

“If you have attended the dance, be alert to the symptoms you are experiencing.” a message from Villa Duchesne said.

Villa is a school for girls in grades 7 to 12, while Oak Hill is a mixed school, which teaches kindergarten to grade 6.

“We will work with officials to ensure that we do everything we can to mitigate risk and keep our environment safe,” said Villa Duchesne and Oak Hill director of communications Alice Dickherber, according to the St. Louis Post- Dispatch.

The family was originally asked to stay home after their eldest daughter – who returned from Italy – contacted public health officials to report Thursday that she had symptoms of the fast-spreading virus. She had self-quarantined at home with her parents who had no symptoms. She went to hospital on Friday and was tested “positive” on Saturday.

The family was asked to stay at home, but the father dismissed instructions from the state health department, according to Sam Page.

They would not have learned the diagnosis until after having been to the dance and would have left immediately.

After going to the dance, Page told the man on Sunday that he “must stay at home, otherwise they will impose an official quarantine that will force him and the rest of his family to stay at home. the force of the law. “

“The likelihood that one of Burroughs’ students will contract the virus is extraordinarily low,” Andy Abbott, director of Burroughs, said in an email Sunday evening, according to the Post-Dispatch.

The first person infected in Missouri was a woman in her 20s who returned from Italy and landed at Chicago O’Hare International Airport on Monday. The woman stayed with a friend in the area before taking an Amtrak in St Louis on Wednesday, according to a spokesperson for Page. She had studied abroad.

“Amtrak informs passengers and employees who may have been on the same train, and as a precaution, we have taken the train out of service for thorough cleaning and disinfection, and we are also working to perform a thorough disinfection of Chicago and St. Louis stations, “said a statement.

Investigators are trying to determine with whom the woman may have had prolonged contact when she returned to the United States.

“We are looking at his travel schedule, being on trains and planes and staying in hotels and local contacts.” said the director of the State Department, Dr. Randall Williams, according to the paper. “When we say contact, we mean 15 to 30 minutes within 6 feet of the person.”

To date, more than 500 cases and 21 deaths from COVID-19 have been reported in the United States.