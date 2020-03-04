The first coronavirus case in Georgia was reported in a 15-year-old father’s father

First case Coronavirus According to reports, Georgia is tied to a father and his 15-year-old son.

Georgia health officials confirmed the state’s first two new cases of coronavirus on Monday and added it to the list of seemingly increasing illnesses in the United States.

In a Monday news release, the Georgia Public Health Service (DPH) stated that two cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Fulton County and involved two people living in the same household. One of the two has recently returned from Italy and has surged in recent weeks. No other details are provided.

However, the Atlanta Journal Constitution, citing public health officials, reported that his father, 56, was infected after traveling to Milan in Lombardy, Italy. Virus in recent weeks. He returned to the United States on February 22, and symptoms began to appear-fever, cough-, shortness of breath, etc.-shortly after, Ortet reportQuote Fulton County officials.

He and his son met a private physician before being examined by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta.

The father’s spouse and the next child have been tested for virus, but the results are pending. Currently, the whole family is isolated. Both children are homeschooled.

Georgia DPH is currently working to identify those who may have been exposed to the virus while the two were infected. (It is worth noting that scientists believe that asymptomatic people can spread the virus, but how often does this occur? Currently unknown)

“People identified as exposed will be contacted directly by a DPH epidemiologist to monitor fever and respiratory symptoms,” health officials said.

“Our team is working around the clock to prepare for any scenario,” said Governor of Georgia Brian Kemp in a statement.

In some cases, health authorities reminded residents of best practices for maintaining health. This includes proper hand washing.