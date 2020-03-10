The first death from COVID-19 in Canada is not a cause of panic – but shows that the most vulnerable must be protected

As Canada grapples with its first death from COVID-19, experts say it is important not to give in to excessive fear of the epidemic, but rather to put the tragedy in context.

BEFORE CHRIST. Health officials confirmed on Monday that the patient, a 40-year-old man with underlying health conditions, died Sunday evening after being infected with the disease at the Lynn Valley Care Center in North Vancouver.

Although tragic for loved ones, death of man should not be used as a means to justify panic for the majority of Canadians who are not at risk for serious complications from COVID-19, experts say .

“ It is estimated that more than 80% of COVID-19 infections are mild which means the symptoms are manageable and not life threatening, compared to 15% who are severe and 5% who are critical and require ventilation.

The percentage of people who have died from the disease is currently estimated at more than 3.4%, according to World Health Organization , which is significantly higher than the seasonal flu at less than 1%.

In patients aged 70 years and older, this mortality rate increases eight percent , and for those over 80, it almost reaches 15 percent .

A man in a protective suit and mask is pictured on Monday at the Lynn Valley Care Center in North Vancouver, British Columbia. A man in his 40s who lived in a nursing home is the first death from the COVID-19 outbreak in Canada. (Ben Nelms / CBC)

“The majority of people who get this infection have a mild illness and are recovering,” said Dr. Jocelyn Srigley, physician and clinical assistant professor in the Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at the University of British Columbia.

“It is not surprising that we see patients in these age groups dying from this disease and so are many other infections which, with age, increase your chances of dying.”

Canadians need to understand that the vast majority of us will do well if infected with the disease, most do not even need to be hospitalized, says Toronto doctor of infectious diseases doctor Isaac Bogoch General Hospital.

“We know that this COVID-19 infection can make older people and people with chronic diseases more disproportionately sicker, but we also know that almost any infection or condition can make this population even sicker,” he said. he declares.

“It’s not surprising, but it’s still sad, and I think people should be aware that we can expect to see more cases like this – this will not be a one-off.”

First death still a wake-up call for Canadians

While many Canadians may feel uncomfortable about the first reported death from COVID-19 in the country, it is unfortunately not surprising that experts are monitoring the situation closely.

“I think it was very, very long overdue,” said Dr. Michael Gardam, infectious disease specialist and chief of staff at the Humber River Hospital in Toronto.

“I think that only reinforces the fact that this virus is now very present on Canadian soil.”

Gardam, a SARS and H1N1 veteran who is closely monitoring this outbreak, says that even if the panic is unwise, Canadians must be aware of what is going on with COVID-19 around the world.

“I think Canada has been living in a bubble for two months thinking that it is happening somewhere else,” he said.

“We are only at the beginning, this is really starting to happen here. This is not the last death we will hear about this virus.”

Provincial health worker Dr. Bonnie Henry says people should stay home if they are sick to protect the most vulnerable in the community, “even if you have sniffles.” (Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press)

The first death from COVID-19 in Canada does not mean, however, that the disease is widespread across the country, said Dr. Jerome Leis, Medical Director of Infection Prevention and Control at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto, who treated the first case of illness in Canada.

“It is not correct to say that the virus is everywhere. Certainly, we have started to see some communities spread across British Columbia. We still don’t have evidence of that here in Ontario and we have searched and a number of other provinces are looking for community broadcasting, ”he said.

“But we know that when the spread in the community starts to increase, one of the consequences is that it can affect the most vulnerable people in our society and, from this point of view, it was only a question long before the first deaths are reported by this virus in Canada. ”

Leis said that when epidemics of respiratory viruses hit long-term care homes, there can be a disproportionately high risk of death, which is why health officials strongly advocate that flu vaccines spread the word. immunity to the entire population.

“Unfortunately, this is a very vulnerable population,” he said. “The problem in this situation is that we do not have a vaccine against COVID-19 – our entire population is susceptible. And as it spreads in the community, it is certainly the most vulnerable patients who are at risk.”

Bogoch said it was time to start considering implementing policies and behaviors that would mitigate the spread of the infection in the community. Visiting policies to long-term care homes need to be closely examined, he added, Washington state epidemic .

“Stay at home if you are sick. Even if you have sniffles, a little cold, your children will feel a little under the weather – keep them at home from school. Keep you at home work if you don’t feel good, “BC Chief Medical Officer of Health Bonnie Henry said Monday.

“Even if you have no connection with COVID-19, we want you to do it. We want you to wash your hands regularly, we want you to cough up your sleeve. These are important issues that we all need to address at the moment.” ”

Henry referred to the concept of “social distancing” as a means of mitigating the effects on the most vulnerable populations in society. Social distancing will likely be deployed in other provinces more formally if increased community transmission is observed outside of British Columbia.

A patient is protected when placed in an ambulance outside the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Washington. Several residents have died from COVID-19 and others have tested positive for the new coronavirus. (Karen Ducey / Getty Images)

“If people limit their interaction and exposure with others, it somewhat reduces the risk not only at the individual level, but also at the population level,” said Bogoch, adding that they were effective in limiting transmission by China and South Korea.

“So I think it’s time. I don’t know to what extent these should be used, but they should definitely be taken into consideration now.”

The coming months will be particularly important in preventing the spread of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities to protect the elderly, said Dr. Allison McGeer, an infectious disease specialist at Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto, who worked on the front line of the SARS Epidemic in 2003.

“So, for all of us visiting these facilities, this is a message about the critical importance of hand hygiene, not to visit when you are sick under any circumstances, to follow the advice of the public health or nursing home, “she said.

“Because it is very clear that, as we are dealing with this epidemic, residents of long-term care facilities are going to be one of the most vulnerable populations and it is really important that we work together to try to protect them.

“They are a very different group of people than most of us in Canada and they badly need our protection during this outbreak.”