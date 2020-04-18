The first signs suggest that race is important with respect to COVID-19. So why is Canada not collecting race-based data?

How do you solve a problem you don’t see?

This is the question that many researchers and health professionals across the country urge Canada to consider as the battle against COVID-19 wages. Fear: the virus will kill an overwhelming number of people that we just don’t pay attention to.

There is a blind spot in this country’s approach to fighting the virus, say these advocates, and it is one that, for many, could mean the difference between life and death: race-based data .

“We know that the poor, the homeless, the indigenous, and also our refugees, immigrants and racialized populations, are more likely to have chronic diseases because chronic diseases are accompanied by poverty and low revenues, “said Dr. Kwame McKenzie of the Wellesley Institute in Toronto.

“People who suffer from diseases like diabetes, like asthma, are less likely to survive and, therefore, they are not people you would like to give a fan to … if there is someone else who needs it, “said McKenzie.

“You have to collect the data to make good drugs.”

Canada does not track race or ethnicity when collecting data on COVID-19. And this data shortage has become very clear as Canadians look across the border to their southern neighbor, the United States, which has become the most affected country in the world, with a death toll greater than 36,000.

“No plans” to collect data on race in Canada

In some parts of the United States, an overwhelming number of black and Latino residents have died from the virus compared to other groups, even when they are in the minority. Take the example of Chicago, where black residents represent 30% of the population but account for more than 70% of deaths related to COVID-19.

In New York, more Latino and black residents died from the virus than their white or Asian counterparts, according to figures released by the New York Department of HealthWho warns their statistics are not exhaustive. In fact, in the 12 states that reported race and ethnicity around COVID-19, black residents were 2.5 times more likely to die from the virus than the general population, according to the research group on public policies APM Research Lab.

… It doesn’t matter race, ethnicity or whatever. They are all equally important to us. – Dr. David Williams

But as to whether Canada intends to collect this kind of data, a spokesperson for the chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, told CBC News this week: “There is There are currently no plans to add more social determinants of health (such as education or income) as risk factors for the case reporting form used for COVID-19 data collection. “

When asked last week if Ontario plans to collect such data, the province’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. David Williams, responded that the groups identified as most at risk were the elderly , people with underlying conditions and those with compromised immune systems.

“So these are all priorities for us, regardless of race, ethnicity or other origins. They are just as important to us,” said Williams.

“It’s really worrying”

Ontario’s Anti-Racism Act allows government to require race-based data collection from various sectors, but province has said health care providers are not allowed to do the same for reasons of confidentiality .

Williams’ response was met with criticism from several health advocates and professionals, including Suzanne Obiorah, director of primary care at Somerset West Community Health Center in Ottawa.

“This is really worrying. It is almost as if there is no recognition of existing health disparities,” Obiorah told CBC News.

“This does not allow us to fully understand the impacts of COVID in vulnerable communities. And then it does not help us to organize ourselves to target vulnerable communities in a targeted manner.”

Poverty means that marginalized groups are more likely to have to continue working during the pandemic, often on the front lines like cleaners, bus drivers and grocery stores, she said and others.

WATCH | A grocer in the Queens neighborhood of New York talks about the risks of doing his job:

Since about half of COVID-19 deaths in Canada occur in health care settings, Obiorah says that the federal and provincial governments have been able to rework their approach to prioritize the elderly population.

“But what told us we could do it was the data,” she said.

Alberta recognizes some “systematically disadvantaged”

Obiorah and a group of black health professionals are now asking the authorities to immediately mandate the collection of racial and socio-demographic data.

“Without an evidence base, the inequitable experiences of marginalized populations are dismissed as anecdotal and interventions are not prioritized,” they said in an open letter to the Ontario government.

Last week, the Chief Public Health Officer of Alberta committed to start studying race-based data collection. “We know that certain groups of people are systematically disadvantaged,” said Dr. Deena Hinshaw, adding that she could work with First Nations groups to extract specific data from the provincial system.

During the H1N1 pandemic in 2009, Aboriginal people in Canada were six and a half times more likely to end up in intensive care units, said Dr. Anna Banerji, pediatric infectious disease specialist in Toronto, to CBC News .

At the time, Health Canada sent dozens of body bags to some of the hardest-hit reserves in Manitoba, as part of a shipment of hand sanitizers and face masks. the federal agency later apologized, but the action left some community members with the impression that they were just not a priority for Canada.

“Are body bags a statement by Canada that we, the First Nations, are alone?” Wasagamack chief Jerry Knott then asked.

“Knowing that these communities are at greater risk for multiple reasons should be a call to action,” said Banerji.

“We say this virus affects people the same way. It really doesn’t. It affects people who don’t really have the resources to not work and buy gloves and take care of them- same. “