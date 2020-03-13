Olympics

The flame is lit – will the Tokyo 2020 Olympics go as planned?

At this point, any sporting event that must continue is considered an outlier.

The biggest outlier yesterday was this year’s biggest sporting event in the world: the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

On Thursday, the Olympic flame was lit in Olympia, Greece, kicking off the Olympic torch relay.

But just a day later, the passing of the torch suddenly stopped.

During a week when America canceled its biggest sporting events and game suspended in some of its most popular sports leagues, and the most popular sport in the world has canceled or postponed many of its upcoming events, many were awaiting a response from the Olympic Games regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

President Donald Trump was the first to address the issue:

But it seemed that his suggestion had been rejected.

Thursday, the two Twitter accounts associated with the Tokyo Olympics – @Olympic Games and @ Tokyo2020 – the emphasis remained on the lighting of the torch and the importance of the Olympic Games for the city of Tokyo:

However, it had become apparent that there was no mention of coronavirus during the day or the week, except from outside media:

Early Friday morning, it was reported that Japanese policymakers were weighing the effects of a Games cancellation or postponement:

However, things changed on Friday morning after hundreds of supporters gathered to watch the torch pass to Sparta:

Stay tuned for more news.

