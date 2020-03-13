The flame is lit – will the Tokyo 2020 Olympics go as planned?

At this point, any sporting event that must continue is considered an outlier.

The biggest outlier yesterday was this year’s biggest sporting event in the world: the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

On Thursday, the Olympic flame was lit in Olympia, Greece, kicking off the Olympic torch relay.

But just a day later, the passing of the torch suddenly stopped.

Large crowd forces HOC to suspend Olympic Torch Relay in Greece https://t.co/o0ynqIUOVM pic.twitter.com/0isRVNVB3D – Reuters (@Reuters) March 13, 2020

During a week when America canceled its biggest sporting events and game suspended in some of its most popular sports leagues, and the most popular sport in the world has canceled or postponed many of its upcoming events, many were awaiting a response from the Olympic Games regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

President Donald Trump was the first to address the issue:

“Maybe they postponed it for a year,” said President Trump about the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in a global context #coronavirus trigger https://t.co/yYoZfSFVhM pic.twitter.com/722BixbFKk – Reuters (@Reuters) March 12, 2020

But it seemed that his suggestion had been rejected.

The Japanese government has dismissed Trump’s suggestion to delay the Tokyo Olympics by a year, saying it is pressing to start the Games as planned this summer https://t.co/lt9CJM6JsE – TIME TIME) March 13, 2020

Thursday, the two Twitter accounts associated with the Tokyo Olympics – @Olympic Games and @ Tokyo2020 – the emphasis remained on the lighting of the torch and the importance of the Olympic Games for the city of Tokyo:

Anna Korakaki 🇬🇷 made history by becoming the first woman to carry the torch at #OlympicTorchRelay The Rio 2016 gold medal shooter 🥇 will receive the @OlympicFlame and an olive branch. 🕊️#UnitedByEmotion # Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/VlqpGauRjq – # Tokyo2020 (@ Tokyo2020) March 12, 2020

Anna Korakaki will now pass the torch to Mizuki Noguchi, the first Japanese torch relay runner. 🙌 🇯🇵 Gold medalist in the 2004 Athens Marathon, Mizuki Noguchi receive will receive the flame through a process called “kissing the torch”. 🔥#OlymipicTorchRelay #UnitedByEmotion # Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/wUY856Xo4U – # Tokyo2020 (@ Tokyo2020) March 12, 2020

“Hope lights our way” – Vice-president of Tokyo 2020, Mr. Toshiaki Endo addresses the crowd during the lighting ceremony on the importance of the Olympic Games in Tokyo. #OlympicTorchRelay #UnitedByEmotion @Olympic Games pic.twitter.com/ndnsjzF7Dq – # Tokyo2020 (@ Tokyo2020) March 12, 2020

However, it had become apparent that there was no mention of coronavirus during the day or the week, except from outside media:

International Olympic Committee and local organizers say games are underway, but time is running out https://t.co/8o9XDXbZl9 – TIME TIME) March 10, 2020

Tokyo Olympics could be canceled due to coronavirus, IOC member sayshttps://t.co/KdWKDkQppz – CNET (@CNET) March 6, 2020

Early Friday morning, it was reported that Japanese policymakers were weighing the effects of a Games cancellation or postponement:

Exclusive: Japanese business leaders now consider cancellation of Olympics, sources say https://t.co/07nFDvX4Mq pic.twitter.com/u2bz1OldU1 – Reuters (@Reuters) March 13, 2020

However, things changed on Friday morning after hundreds of supporters gathered to watch the torch pass to Sparta:

Greece suspends Olympic torch relay due to coronavirus, one day after flame is ignited https://t.co/c8xd6LIg0q – The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 13, 2020

Stay tuned for more news.