“The Flash” actor Logan Williams died at 16

Logan williams, the young face of Barry Allen in the popular CW series “The flash“Died Thursday, according to reports.

Although no cause of death has been given, Williams’ mother Marlyse Williams is “absolutely devastated” by the death of the teenager and the fact that the family should not cry together because of the coronavirus pandemic that caused mandatory physical distance, according to Coquitlam, based in British Columbia Tri-City News.

“I can’t hug my parents who lost their only grandchild,” Marlyse Williams told the publication.

“With his talent and magnificent looks, Logan had the potential to be a huge star,” added Williams’ mother.

Friday, the star of the show, Grant Gustin, went on Instagram to remember his boyfriend and share a photo of Williams with actor Jesse L. Martin which was taken in 2014 during the filming of the pilot of the show.

“Just upon hearing the devastating news that Logan Williams died suddenly,” he wrote. “I was so impressed not only with Logan’s talent but also with his professionalism on set. My thoughts and prayers will be with him and his family during what is, I am sure, an unimaginably difficult time for them. “

He added, “Please keep Logan and his family in your thoughts and prayers during this strange and trying time for all of us. Send love to everyone. “

Meanwhile, John Wesley Shipp – who played Barry Allen in the early 1990s in the adaptation of “The Flash” as well as the character’s father, Henry, in the remake – also extended his condolences to the teenager and his family.

“Heartsick learns of the death of Logan Williams at 16,” he said. tweeted Friday. “He was 100% determined to play young Barry Allen, and he missed us once we got past this part of the story. Love and compassion for Logan’s family and friends in your grief. “

Williams also starred in the Hallmark Channel series “When Calls the Heart” alongside Lori Loughlin and on the “Supernatural” of the CW. Erin Krakow, who plays in the Hallmark series, said she was heartbroken by the news in a post on Twitter.

“Logan was a handsome, warm, silly and talented young man”, Krakow added in a separate tweet. “He could always make us laugh. He was barely 17 and had what I am sure would have been a very bright future. “

Tri-City News said that Williams also leaves to mourn his father, Clive, as well as his grandparents, aunts and uncles.