The Great Recession almost killed the Harper government – and COVID-19 could be worse

The crises of the first two months of 2020 – the shooting down of the PS752 over Iran, the initial outbreak of the coronavirus in China, the indigenous protests that blocked Canada’s main railways, the cancellation of the mine Oil sands from Teck Frontier – now seem like a prelude to the great global crisis that erupted this weekend.

A dispute between Saudi Arabia and Russia has hunt Oil and COVID-19 prices continue to rise. The stock markets are panicked. A global recession is possible.

It is too early to know where it is going, but it does not do any good.

“Obviously, people are very anxious, watching the changes in the stock market today,” said Finance Minister Bill Morneau Monday afternoon, saying the evidence in his usual and inexcitable way. “We are seeing a lot of anxiety because of the problems we are seeing in terms of the potential economic impacts of COVID-19.”

Shortly after, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared on camera to offer condolences to the family of the first Canadian to die from the virus, and also to “reassure Canadians” that “best medical experts” and “best scientists” of the country are on the job and everything is being done to align with the directives of the World Health Organization.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau extends condolences to the family of Canada’s first coronavirus outbreak and says the federal government is doing everything it can to keep Canadians safe. 0:33

It is a cliché now to say that Justin Trudeau, his program or his government are “put to the test”. There have been a number of great “tests” in the past five years. But the test he faces now could be new – a test to see if it can allay the anxiety of Canadians when they have many reasons to be anxious and the threats are not easy to contain.

Opposition parties are anxious to establish that the Trudeau government could share some kind of blame for everything that will happen.

During question period, the Conservatives were determined to maintain that the Trudeau government had placed Canada in a bad situation long before COVID-19 began to spread – that “six years of erosion of Canada’s economic foundations” had left this country “weak and vulnerable”. They also pushed and prompted the government’s response to the outbreak – vaguely suggesting that Canada’s borders should be tightened or that coordination with the provinces should be more fluid.

The NDP has argued that provincial health systems have suffered “cuts” in federal funding – federal transfers have increased in each of the past four years, but New Democrats argue that the rate of increase should have been higher.

The Liberals have counter arguments to such accusations, but Monday’s questions and critics highlight the political risks of the moment.

How much room for maneuver does Morneau have?

On the federal budget, in particular, the Liberals still have room to spend, at least technically. According to the Parliamentary Budget Officer, the Trudeau government could increase the current annual deficit by $ 41 billion before federal finances are financially unsustainable.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Morneau said categorically that the federal government is in a “solid” financial position.

But a deficit could become a real political liability long before it reaches the point where it is financially unsustainable.

The most recent point of comparison at the moment could end up being the Great Recession of 2008 and 2009. But as difficult as the global banking crisis is, a global health emergency could be something else.

An important difference is already apparent. In 2008, the response of the United States government succeeded in limiting the damage. In 2020, the response of the United States government seems to worsen the situation. For at least as long as Donald Trump is president, the Trudeau government cannot take it for granted that the United States will be a predictable or reliable player, particularly in times of global unrest.

The Harper Government’s Approach to the Crisis

Stephen Harper awkwardly famous his government initial response in the Great Recession – and almost lost their government in the process.

Given a month to recalibrate, the Harper Conservatives returned with Canada’s “Economic Action Plan” – a plan to spend billions of dollars on building and doing things, and then to spend millions by announcing this which was built and made.

Prime Minister Stephen Harper responds to a question from a reporter at a press conference during which he announced an extension to the Economic Action Plan deadline in Mississauga, Ontario on December 2, 2010. (Chris Young / The Canadian Press)

The exact extent to which the fiscal stimulus work to improve the Canadian economy can be debated. But the success of the marketing effort is indisputable – Canadians were assured that there was a plan and that action was being taken. Harper successfully established himself as a source of stability in the ensuing elections, in contrast to the supposed instability of an opposition coalition.

Millions of advertising spending would not have worked without an articulated plan and if the economy had not seemed to recover well. But the lesson always seems to be that crisis leadership is almost as much about communication as politics and governance.

For Trudeau right now, there is the additional challenge of the opposition’s claims that his leadership is “weak”. The Liberals also promised not to engage in the kind of self-promotion that the Harper government was doing.

But the appearance of Morneau on Monday seemed intended to reassure.

The Minister of Finance assured Canadians that they had a strong health care system and a strong record. He said government efforts would be focused on supporting the health system and the businesses and individuals involved. He announced that new measures will be announced later this week.

Asked about the possibility of a recession or a stimulus in spending, Morneau covered.

“What we do will depend very much on the facts,” he said. “We will examine the facts of the situation to determine the correct answer.”

It’s generally a good idea to avoid getting ahead – especially when you’re responsible for managing a G7 economy.

But the facts should not become comforting anytime soon.