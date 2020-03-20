The hard-hit Bergamo Olympic champions are dead

ROME (AP) – Standing together in front of nearly 100 members of the International Olympic Committee, Sofia Goggia and Michela Moioli felt like they were at the top of the world.

Olympic gold medalists, Goggia the skier and Moioli the snowboarder each stamped in unison for a moment which was later considered vital in Milan-Cortina’s successful bid to host the 2026 Olympics.

Eight months later, Goggia and Moioli feel like their worlds are falling apart.

Locked in their houses a few kilometers from each other in the region of Bergamo, in the north of Italy, which struggles to keep pace with the coronavirus, they are surrounded by death and despair.

Moioli’s grandmother died after being infected with the virus and her grandfather, also tested positive, is still in intensive care.

“This is a war with us,” said Moioli. “The city is completely deserted. The only sounds you hear are church bells ringing for the dead and ambulances. Outside the cemetery, the coffins are stacked because there is no one to bury them.

“Every family has at least one person with coronavirus,” added Moioli.

For most people, coronavirus only causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially the elderly and people with existing health problems, this can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people are recovering from the virus.

Bergamo is the epicenter of the hardest hit province in Italy’s hardest hit region, Lombardy, the site of hundreds of deaths from coronaviruses. Families are deprived of a farewell to the bedside of loved ones infected with the virus, or even of a traditional burial, and the cemetery is so overwhelmed by the death toll that military trucks transported 65 bodies to a neighboring region for cremation this week.

“This is what we hear from our homes,” Goggia tweeted in Italian Thursday when she shared a photo of the procession of military trucks carrying the bodies.

It turned out to be a memorable year for Bergamo, with its football team, Atalanta, qualified for the quarter-finals of the Champions League – a remarkable achievement for a provincial club.

Now, however, the Champions League is on hold.

“Hospitals, especially in the Bergamo area, are on the verge of collapse,” Goggia wrote on Instagram. “The thought that so many elderly people are having such difficult days breaks my heart. They face a devastating feeling of loneliness and discouragement.

“We have to be resilient,” added Goggia, who won the coveted downhill title at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics.

Moioli, who won gold in snowboard cross in Pyeongchang, was forced to leave his home near Bergamo in late January when the virus struck for the first time and moved to a military barracks in Courmayeur to complete the World Cup season and avoid being quarantined.

Moioli wanted to win the last race of the season in Veysonnaz, Switzerland, a week ago, after winning her third World Cup title for the season. Subsequently, she burst into tears during an interview after the race, saying that she had run “for my hometown”.

A few days later, Moioli’s grandmother, Camilla, died.

“The funeral lasted only five minutes. We didn’t even have time to reunite the family, “said Moioli. “Now we pray for Grandpa Antonio. When everything is finished, it will be even better to be Italian. People will be better, more selfless. “