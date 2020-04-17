The heart of Canada’s manufacturing sector faces a bumpy road, an uncertain future after COVID-19

This story is part of The COVID economy, a CBC News series examining how the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic is affecting jobs, manufacturing and business in regions of Canada.

It was at the end of March that a major national trade association released a grim report predicting the worst year for Canadian manufacturers since the Great Recession of 2008.

Just over two weeks later, the group’s president and chief executive officer said the terrible warning may need to be updated.

“I think it could have been optimistic,” said Dennis Darby, president and chief executive officer of Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters (CME), who projects production will drop 5.7% in 2020 after more than ‘a decade in which growth has varied by around – 1 to 4%.

“It all depends on the speed at which Canada and the United States return.”

With the new coronavirus still wreaking havoc on health systems and interventions to slow its spread, suffocating the economy, Canadian manufacturers are simultaneously facing unprecedented shock while planning for an uncertain future.

In Ontario, which accounts for almost half of Canada’s manufacturing output, the drop in output has already contributed to the loss of 31,600 jobs, according to Statistics Canada’s labor survey for March.

In contrast, Quebec, the second largest manufacturer in Canada, lost only 1,200 manufacturing jobs in March, although employment figures are expected to fluctuate as more data becomes available.

General Motors closed its Oshawa assembly plant in December 2019, amid a national decline in manufacturing production. (Sylvia Thomson / CBC)

Although most auto assembly plants in Ontario have been temporarily closed due to the virus, a host of other facilities remain open, including food production and medical manufacturing. Darby says many of them are struggling due to reduced cash flows and disruptions in their supply chains.

“It is unfortunate and it has caused a lot of damage,” he told CBC News.

Darby recognizes that productivity will not return to normal levels until international trade returns to normal, trading partners do not start reopening their economies and consumers start buying again. For some, he may never come back.

The list of variables does not seem ready to stabilize in the foreseeable future.

“She’s the big unknown right now,” he said.

Industry collapsed before pandemic

The blow to Ontario’s manufacturing industry comes after a steady decline that had already weakened the sector, which accounts for more than 12% of Ontario’s GDP.

“On the way to the virus, [Ontario manufacturing] was a bit difficult, “said Rishi Sondhi, economist at TD Bank.

Nationally, manufacturers’ sales refused for five consecutive months leading to January, a section that included the closure of the GM assembly plant in Oshawa in December 2019 and, later, railroads in support of hereditary chiefs Wet’suwet’en who hindered train traffic merchandise.

Rishi says that manufacturing activity “contracted” severely during the pandemic. TD Bank expects the sector to begin a recovery in the second half of 2020, although many questions remain unanswered as to the form of the process.

“I think it is safe to say that the request will remain silent for some time,” said Rishi. “It will be a bumpy road.”

Premier of Ontario Doug Ford purchases medical masks from a Woodbridge, Ontario business. Ford says it will restart Ontario’s economy when public health officials give the “green light.” (Frank Gunn / The Canadian Press)

The province is committed to helping struggling businesses of all types to recover, in part through its new Jobs and Recovery Committee, which has started working on a post-pandemic plan.

Premier Doug Ford has also promised to “light a fire” and revive the provincial economy when it is safe, but there are still no details on how to get there.

Thinking about long-term change

It is also believed that Ontario’s manufacturing sector could change irrevocably after the COVID-19 pandemic, and perhaps in some way that will make the industry stronger.

Darby said the crisis has exposed the extent to which Ontario depends on supplies and goods from other regions and the possibility that we may start producing some in the province.

For example, faced with the shortage of medical equipment, some Ontario manufacturers have modified their facilities to produce hydroalcoholic gel and medical scrubs, while others have committed to start building fans.

Darby said that the rapid mobilization of Ontario businesses shows untapped potential accessible through faster approvals and less regulation.

“If we can do it in times of crisis, maybe we should do it all the time,” he said.

Sondhi warns that major structural changes may not extend to industries more dependent on international supply chains, such as the automotive sector.

He also notes that manufacturers may have to apply physical distance rules in their factories for several more months, a restriction that will weaken efforts to restore productivity.