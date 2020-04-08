The Heartland Institute accuses “climate alarmists” of exploiting the COVID-19 pandemic to advance the program

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

The conservative Heartland Institute released a report on Tuesday criticizing leading politicians, activists and media outlets for coronavirus to push their environmental agenda.

“It is not surprising that the coronavirus alarm brought most of the other issues and concerns out of the news, much to the dismay of climate alarmists,” said Steve Milloy of the Heartland Institute. “But the alarmists don’t take a trip by lying coronavirus. In fact, many climate alarmists try to use the coronavirus as a means to advance their program. They try to surf it.”

The report, published on ClimateRealism.com and Heartland.org, Intervenes amid complaints that Democrats have tried to turn part of their agenda, such as cutting emissions, into legislation designed to lighten the economic burden of the virus. Entitled “Never Waste a Crisis”, it focuses on tweets, which range from the claim that the coronavirus had a “silver lining” to others in which people attribute clear sky or water to the lack of economic activity resulting from the spread of the virus.

Prominent figures have also suggested that Trump is treating the coronavirus as he did for climate change, that the pandemic was an opportunity to pursue “sustainable” growth, and that the pandemic exposed weaknesses in the global economy.

In one example, Ed Conway of Sky News suggested that the coronavirus was “the ultimate weapon” against climate change. “Don’t take this the wrong way, but if you were a hard-nosed young environmentalist looking for the ultimate weapon against climate change, you could hardly conceive better than the coronavirus,” he said in a statement. editorial published by the Times.

The newspaper claimed that Conway exposed the “silver lining” of the virus. CBS Los Angeles said cleaning the channels and reducing emissions was also part of the pandemic’s “silver lining”.

Greenhouse gas emissions are in the spotlight amid the coronavirus pandemic. In early March, satellite images of NASA and the European Space Agency Point a huge drop in air pollutants, especially nitrogen dioxide (NO2), in large parts of China.

In the UK, a recent report from solar specialists Eco Experts estimates that the country’s CO2e (carbon dioxide equivalent) emissions should drop by 28.22 million tonnes during the 12-week period following the implementation of the social distancing measures on March 19. NASA also tweeted Monday that California had seen a reduction in nitrogen dioxide.

Oxford professor Peter Frankopan wrote in the Times that “the lungs of the world are already breathing easier with the collapse of industrial production”. Frankopan’s the play was titled: “Pandemics are terrifying but they can make the world a better place.”

The report also included statements from politicians like former President Barack Obama, who said the “consequences” of refusing the coronavirus warnings underscored the need to stop denying climate change.

“With #Coronavirus dominating the headlines, we cannot forget another major global threat: climate change,” New York Governor Andrew Cuomo tweeted in March. It included a call to pass the Restore Mother Nature Bond Act, which involved $ 3 billion spent on environmental projects. A DJ from Cuomo’s home state said he would agree to use the coronavirus as a “front” to force humans to abstain from impacting the environment.

Other examples seemed more sober. “A friendly reminder: the coronavirus is not a good thing. We must not applaud its effects on reducing pollution,” tweeted writer Eric Holthaus.

“The value of climate action is to save lives. In fact, this pandemic proves that we can (and will eliminate) fossil fuels quickly.”

One of the most egregious tweets came from a Twitter account linked to Extinction Rebellion, a leftist environmental group.

“The earth heals. The air and water are purified. The crown is the remedy. Humans are the disease,” reads the tweet.

Extinction Rebellion would have called this particular account – XREastMidlands – false.

“This account is not managed by Extinction Rebellion UK or Extinction Rebellion East Midlands, and these messages are not and are not the movement,” the group said, according to BBC. The account was finally suspended for breaking Twitter rules.

