The hotel offers luxury “quarantine apartments” with a $ 500 in-room coronavirus test

There are several ways to quarantine.

A hotel and complex in Switzerland offers luxury apartments for quarantine during the COVID-19 epidemic. In addition to typical amenities, the apartments include several coronavirus-themed amenities, including an in-room coronavirus test.

Unsurprisingly, quarantine in luxury is a bit expensive.

The Bijou Hotel and Resort charges between $ 12,000 and $ 14,000 per day, USA today reports. However, this does not include special upgrades, such as doctor or nurse checkups and in-room antivirus testing.

On the The jewel website, rooms are advertised as “quarantine apartments”. The site describes the rooms as being able to be “operated without any personnel”, which, according to the site, “is more important than ever”. This will allow guests to get out of quarantine without coming into contact with other people, which is how the virus is likely to spread.

The rooms also include a personal desk so that residents can continue working during their quarantine (if they wish). The apartments also include entertainment programs for those who choose not to work.

Customers also have access to a personal chef so they can “see how (their) food is prepared”.

One of the most important features is the in-room coronavirus test, which would cost $ 500. According to the site, customers “do not need to be exposed (themselves) to infected patients and nosocomial infections”.

The Bijou website writes: “Convert your Le Bijou apartment into a private health center: with external specialists, we provide health care services such as nursing, food delivery and personal chef service – all with hygiene maximum and under medical supervision. “