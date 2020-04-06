The House of Commons requests virtual meetings in the context of the current closure of COVID-19

The Canadian House of Commons plans to make its proceedings virtual, as COVID-19 is expected to prevent a return as scheduled on April 20.

The House suspended March 13 for five weeks to ensure that MPs were doing their part to slow travel and prevent the spread of COVID-19. The multi-party temporary increase agreement provided for the possibility for a smaller number of members to meet when emergency legislation was to be adopted.

This happened on March 24 and 25 to push through the massive government aid package, and another emergency day is expected in the next week to supplement the aid package.

But since most provinces are extending orders and requests for home stays until late May, the House of Commons is now planning to hold virtual meetings.

Liberal House Leader Pablo Rodriguez wrote Sunday to the Speaker of the House of Commons, Anthony Rota, asking for help. Opposition parties all appeared behind the idea, the Conservatives, the Bloc and the New Democrats all said they would support the initiative.

House leaders will negotiate the plan, but Rodriguez said he also needed “advice and assistance” from House of Commons administrative staff to make the virtual sessions a reality. This will require “substantial revisions” to the rules of the House of Commons.

Can MPs work from home?

“All Canadians are doing their part to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and we are asking them to take extraordinary measures to keep everyone safe,” Rodriguez wrote in his letter to Rota.

“This includes working from home and leaving home only for essential reasons. MEPs should apply these same measures and adapt the way we do our business during the period when the Assembly cannot meet regularly and normal basis. “

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said last week that he wanted more government accountability, including more opportunities for opposition parties to ask government questions.

Watch: Scheer Friday proposes no tax hikes and virtual municipality to hold government to account

Opposition Leader Andrew Scheer met with journalists in Regina on Friday. 0:46

Its finance critic, Pierre Poilievre, said on Sunday that the party was very willing to work with the government to find ways to organize more committees by telephone or videoconference, or to get the whole of Parliament meets virtually.

“The Conservatives will fully support any virtual return to Parliament,” he said.

The leader of the Bloc Québécois, Yves-François Blanchet, said in his own letter to Rota that the Bloc has been calling for this type of initiative for several days and supports it. However, Blanchet has indicated that he believes that any vote should always take place in person, with the smallest number of deputies as already negotiated in the previous agreement.

NDP House Leader Peter Julian said his party also supported the plan.

“People across the country are being left behind by government decisions and Canadians deserve a way to make sure they are held accountable,” said Julian.