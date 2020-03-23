The IOC plans to postpone the Tokyo Olympics; Canada withdraws

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) – The IOC will take up to four weeks to consider postponing the Tokyo Olympics amid growing criticism over its handling of the coronavirus crisis which now includes Canada saying it will not send team at the Games this year and the leader in athletics, the Games’ largest sport, also calling for a delay.

The IOC is planning meetings with Japanese public authorities, world sports officials, broadcasters and sponsors to discuss scenario planning for the Olympic Games, which are scheduled to start on July 24. The cancellation of the games is not being studied.

IOC President Thomas Bach sent a letter to the athletes explaining the decision and why it might take so long, while acknowledging that the extended deadline may not be popular.

“I know this unprecedented situation leaves many of your questions open,” he wrote. “I also know that this rational approach may not be in sync with the emotions that many of you have to experience.”

But just hours after the announcement, athletics president Seb Coe sent a letter to Bach saying that hosting the Olympics in July “is neither feasible nor desirable”. He pointed out a number of reasons, including fairness in competition, the likelihood that athletes will overwork if they had a compressed schedule, and the uncertainty caused by orders in many countries prohibiting people from gymnasiums. and other training locations.

“No one wants to see the Olympic Games postponed but … we cannot organize the event at any cost, certainly not at the expense of the safety of the athletes,” he wrote. “A decision on the Olympic Games can become very obvious very quickly.”

On Sunday evening, the Canadian Olympic Committee announced that it would not send athletes to Tokyo unless the Games are postponed for a year, becoming the first country to threaten such a move. The committee said in a statement that it was not safe for the athletes to continue training.

“In fact, it goes against the public health advice that we urge all Canadians to follow,” said the committee.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe also urged the IOC to make a quick decision, adding that a postponement would be inevitable if the games could not be played in full. The Australian Olympic Committee also intervened, advising athletes to prepare for next year’s Olympic Games.

“It is clear that the games cannot take place in July,” said Ian Chesterman, Australian team leader for Tokyo.

Despite the pressure on the IOC, a decision will probably not be made sooner than next month.

The IOC said the scenarios under consideration “relate to the modification of existing operational plans for the Games to be held on July 24, 2020, as well as to changes to the start date of the Games.”

The change in strategy follows Bach’s conference call with members of the executive committee.

Bach has always stated that the organizers are fully committed to opening the games on July 24 – despite athlete training, qualifying events and preparations for the games being increasingly disrupted by the epidemic of viruses causing COVID -19.

Criticism of the position has increased in recent days from Olympic gold medalists and from an IOC member last Tuesday, before Bach finally recognized that an alternative plan was possible.

The national Olympic committees of Brazil and Slovenia subsequently requested a postponement to 2021. The Norwegian Olympic body has declared that it does not want the athletes to travel to Tokyo until the global health crisis is brought under control.

The swimming and athletics governing bodies of the United States – two of the three high performance sports of the Summer Games – have called on their national Olympic officials to request a postponement.

“There is a dramatic increase in cases and new outbreaks of COVID-19 in different countries on different continents,” said the IOC. “This led the (board) to the conclusion that the IOC must take the next step in planning its scenarios.”

The IOC said last week that around 4,700 of the 11,000 places at the Olympic Games have not yet been allocated.

Bach recognized the problems with a compressed or radically changed qualification schedule, but also put forward several reasons why the IOC could not rush to make a decision.

It included the availability of sites scheduled for use this summer, but which may not be available at a later date, and the disruption of future events in individual sports.

“A postponement decision today could not determine a new date for the Olympic Games due to the uncertain two-way development: an improvement, as we see in a number of countries thanks to the severe measures taken, or a worsening of the situation in other countries, “said Bach.