The judge rules in Sask. the man’s will written on the McDonald’s towel is valid

A judge of the Court of Queen’s Bench in Yorkton, Saskatchewan, ruled that a will written on a thin, brown napkin should be respected.

In February, Justice Donald Layh decided that a note written on a McDonald’s towel should be considered a valid will, despite protests from one of his daughters.

The napkin listed the names of the seven living children of Langan, with the words “Divide my property equally, dad Philip Langan” below.

Langan’s daughter Maryann Gust said she was skeptical of the napkin written by her father.

Gust said his brother and sister Ronald and Sharon produced the towel soon after his father died in 2015.

The couple said their father wrote the will while eating at McDonalds between 2006 and 2015.

They said that Philip Langan thought he had a heart attack in the restaurant and quickly wrote the note.

Then Sharon said her father gave her the towel and told her to take care of it.

While none of them were in the restaurant when the will was drafted, the couple testified that other people were present, although the identity of these people was not put into evidence.

Skeptical of the will

Gust said that she was unable to verify if the will was handwritten from her father because she had no samples to compare.

She said her father told her a month before he died that he had no intention of leaving a will because he “wanted us children to fight as he should”.

Layh J. wrote in his decision that there was sufficient evidence that Langan intended to create a will when he drafted the note.

“Mr. Langan thought he was having a heart attack – a time when his mind would reasonably turn to the issue of estate planning, especially in the absence of a will,” he wrote.

“The immediate delivery of Mr. Langan’s will to his daughter, Sharon, and the comment he made to her – as evidenced by Sharon and Philip’s statements – that she keeps the document in case something happens to her. would arrive, show a clear testamentary intention. “

While one of Langan’s sons died before the writing of the will and was not included in the will, the surviving brothers and sisters agreed to give an eighth of the estate to his family.

Unconventional wills

The concept of handwritten wills, also known as holographic wills, has a long history in Saskatchewan.

In 1948, farmer Cecil Harris scratched a note on the wing of a tractor while he was dying, trapped underneath.

His note, “In case I die in this brothel, I leave everything to the wife. Cecil Geo Harris”, held out and was found to be valid.

The tractor mudguard is exposed at the College of Law at the University of Saskatchewan.