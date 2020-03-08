The N.L. moose that fell across the North Atlantic ice and lived

The moose calf was almost unsuccessful.

But a spectacular rescue on the ice saved his life – and at the same time, almost failed to save him.

The problem started when the moose jumped from a wharf in Torbay, Nova Scotia, and started to cross the ice in the harbor at the top of the North Atlantic.

Then he fell.

‘He gave up’

The moose calf had fallen through the ice of the North Atlantic and was in a dangerous situation. (National Archives / CBC)

“He tried in vain to free himself, but ultimately, exhausted, he gave up,” CBC Maureen Anonsen told viewers in a report on The National March 8, 1985.

Wildlife officials visited the site, as did some local fishermen who contributed to the rescue efforts.

They brought a ladder with them, as well as ropes and slings. And a helicopter was also there to help.

“When they reached the moose, he was weak and scared. They tried to calm him down,” said Anonsen. “Finally, they took it out.”

“The rescue attempt failed”

The first attempt to save the moose failed when he fell from the harness and returned through the ice. (National Archives / CBC)

But just moments after his body came out of the icy water, the calf fell from the harness, lifting it up and back down through the ice.

“It fell about two meters,” said Anonsen. “The rescue attempt failed.”

Fortunately, a second attempt worked and the moose was flown to a safe place.

“Miraculously, after spending three hours in the North Atlantic ice, the moose got up and walked away,” said Anonsen.

It was an end worthy of a Danger Bay episode, but on the bad Canadian ocean.