The New York Times publishes Biden’s cover of sexual assault and removes references to inappropriate “hugs, kisses and touching” from the past

The New York Times stealthily edited its article on the allegation of sexual assault against Joe Biden by his former Senate employee Tara Reade just minutes after its publication Sunday morning, deleting all references in a key paragraph to the several past charges by seven women that the former vice president had touched them inappropriately.

The Times article also focuses on the unrelated sexual misconduct charges against President Trump, and largely rejects Reade’s allegations as unsubstantiated by his colleagues – even if the Times notes later in his article that the Reade’s claim was corroborated by two of Reade’s friends.

According to a copy of Times article Saved by Wayback Machine Internet Archive, The Times Originally Reported: “No other allegations of sexual assault surfaced during the report, and no former Biden staff member corroborated any details of the Reade’s allegation: The Times found no pattern of sexual violence, but Mr. Biden’s misconduct, beyond the hugs, kisses, and touching that women previously reported, made them uncomfortable . “

This paragraph read now“No other allegations of sexual assault surfaced during the report, and no former Biden staff member corroborated any details of Ms. Reade’s allegation. The Times did not find any pattern of sexual misconduct on the part of Mr. Biden. “

The Times’ handling of charges by Reade, conservative commentators and some democrats said, contrasted sharply with the way the media and several senators dealt with the charges concerning Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Reade filed a report with police in Washington, D.C., Thursday on his allegation that Biden entered her without consent in 1993. Fox News has got the criminal complaint, which does not refer to Biden by name. The Biden campaign has strongly denied Reade’s claim, although the former vice president has already recognized that he should change his behavior towards women.

The Times article contained further references to the many women who said that Biden touched them inappropriately, but deleted all references to them in the section of his article that claimed that Biden had no “role models” “of fault.

The Times did not provide an explanation for the stealth change on its website, nor did it respond to Fox News’ request for comment. The paper made a similar late assembly last September, when he updated a story on a recently remade Kavanuagh charge to note that the accuser did not remember the alleged assault. The update came after virtually all of the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates had quoted the story to call for the removal of Kavanaugh.

The Times editorial guidelines call on editors “to generally recognize a journalistic error other than a factual error”.

On Twitter at 11:54 am ET Sunday, The Times tweeted: “We deleted a tweet from this thread that had imprecise language that has been changed in history.” The newspaper originally started tweeting excerpts from the article published at 5:39 a.m.ET, including the phrase about “hugs, kisses, and touching” from Biden.

In addition, the Times buried a reference to the story in his morning email to readers, after a section on Bernie Sanders retiring from the presidential race several paragraphs deep in the email.

The original Times article and the updated version generated a quick game.

“The@New York Times deleted this tweet and also made an unrecognized change to this from their story. Brave, “wrote Jeremy Scahill, co-founder of The Intercept.” What would the correction say? “An earlier version of this story contained a true statement that the Biden campaign required us to delete, so we cut it without alerting our readers.” Something like that?”

NYT STEALTH-EDITS KAVANAUGH BOMBSHELL AFTER 2020 DEMS USE IT TO REQUEST AN IMPACT

“I don’t know how this line from the NYT’s late coverage of Tara Reade’s charge can coincide with the fact that 7 other women have accused Biden of sexual misconduct,” wrote Bernie Sanders National Press Secretary Briahna Joy Gray.

“The New York Times absolutely knows that what it does is biased and corrupt because of the way it treated Kavanaugh, and they also know that they can sit there with sh– eat smiles about it because ‘no other reporter will say sh– about it, ” wrote a commentator Stephen Miller.

Prior to the Times update, Miller sarcastically called the original Times paragraph “art.”

“What is $ # @!, @New York Times“asked commentator Josh Jordan.” Don’t repeat me, but these are not Tara Reade’s accusations, but the hypocrisy of Biden (and the NYT), “added attorney Scott Greenfield.” Either it is a regular procedure for all or nothing. Biden does not receive a pass. “

In its article, the Times goes on to warn that “throw a fake police report may be subject to a fine and imprisonment. “

BIDEN ATTENDS FOR ANOTHER TELEVISION INTERVIEW – AND IS NOT ASKED ABOUT THE CHARGE OF SEXUAL ASSAULT

In contrast, the Times in 2018 was largely supportive of Kavanaugh’s accusers, even publishing an article titled “For Christine Blasey Ford, a drastic turn of a quiet life in the university world. “ Always close friend of Ford, Leland Keyser, who Ford says attended the party where Kavanuagh allegedly assaulted her, told reporters she did not believe the story of Ford and felt compelled to lie about it.

“I have no confidence in history”, Keyser said. “These facts together, I don’t remember, and it just didn’t make sense,” she added, referring to Ford’s explanation of how she had been assaulted during a party Keyser had attended but couldn’t remember how she got home.

And, in a “News Analysis”, the Times wrote a sympathetic article concerning the accuser of Kavanaugh Deborah Ramirez: “Brett Kavanaugh integrates with privileged children. She does not have.”

(During this period, The Times also covered allegations of sexual harassment against former CDC chief Dr. Tom Frieden, a Democrat, and former New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, also a Democrat.)

Democrats also took a much more aggressive approach during the Kavanaugh episode. Senator Mazie Horono, D-Hawaii, for example, compared the confirmation process to a “job interview,” and stated that a lower level of evidence applied to the fault charges. Hirono also cited that of Kavanaugh legal “philosophy” as a reason to suspect his guilt.

In its Sunday article, The Times notes that Reade was “hired in December 1992 and paid by Mr. Biden’s office until August 1993” – unlike many of Kavanuagh’s accusers, including Ford, who did not presented no definitive evidence that they had ever met the judge.

At the start of the article, the Times stated that “no former Biden staff member corroborates the details of Ms. Reade’s allegation”. But several paragraphs later, the newspaper noted that a multitude of other women, including some who had experience with Biden, found the charges credible.

“A friend said that Ms. Reade told her about the alleged assault at the time, in 1993,” the Times wrote. “A second friend remembered that Ms. Reade told her in 2008 that Mr. Biden touched her inappropriately and that she had a traumatic experience while working in her office.”

Regarding this paragraph, Townhall political editor and Fox News contributor Guy Benson observed: “I don’t know if Ms. Reade is telling the truth, and the presumption of innocence is an essential pillar of our justice system. detail alone presents more contemporary evidence against Biden has never been presented against Kavanaugh: “

“The Times found no pattern of sexual misconduct on the part of Mr. Biden, other than the hugs, kisses, and touching that the women said made them uncomfortable.” – The New York Times, before the stealth edit

“Now let’s see how these two cases were handled by the media,” said Benson. “There is not even anything that comes close to a consistent standard here. The bias is right there for everyone to see. Absolutely undeniable.”

LAST YEAR: CHARGES OF AN INCORRECT TOUCH MOUNT AGAINST BIDEN

In its article, the Times acknowledged that “[t]Seven other women who complained about Mr. Biden told The Times this month that they had no new information about their experiences to add, but several said they believed Ms. Reade’s story. . “

But the newspaper quickly turned to President Trump.

“President Trump has been charged with sexual aggression and misconduct by more than a dozen women, who described a behavioral model it went well beyond the charges against Mr. Biden, “the newspaper wrote.

Robby Soave of Reason observed: “The New York Times story of Tara Reade’s allegations of sexual assault against Biden is harsher on Trump.”

Biden, who has said previously that the charges of misconduct made by women are to be presumed to be, has remained largely undisputed by the media regarding Reade’s complaint. Biden a recognized that he needs to change his behavior towards women, saying, “I understand.”

“Women have the right to tell their stories, and journalists have an obligation to thoroughly verify these allegations. We encourage them to do so because these accusations are false ”, Kate Bedingfield, Deputy Campaign Director and Director of Communications for Biden campaign, said in a statement to Fox News in March, regarding Reade’s claim.

Reade came forward before – last year, when several women emerged claiming to have been inappropriately touched by Biden. Reade, at the time, claimed that Biden put his hands on his shoulders and rubbed his fingers up and down his neck, but could not benefit from his story outside of a article in a local newspaper.

But at the end of March, Reade told a much more graphic account, with different and more serious details, raising the allegation to the level of sexual assault.

FMR DEFENSE SEC WOMAN SAYS BIDEN PICTURE IS MISLEAD

Reade’s story resurfaced in an article by Interception. She was then interviewed by podcast host Katie Halper.

There, Reade testified that in 1993 an older member of Biden staff asked him to bring his sports bag to the then senator near the Capitol, which led to the meeting in question.

“He greeted me, he remembered my name, and then we were alone. It was the strangest thing, “Reade told Halper. “There was no real exchange, really. He just put me against the wall. “

Reade said that she wore “a business skirt”, but “that she was not wearing stockings – it was a hot day”.

She continued: “His hands were on me and under my clothes, and he pulled my skirt down then inside and he penetrated me with his fingers and he kissed me at the same time and he said certain things to me. “

Reade said Biden first asked her if she wanted to “go somewhere else.”

“I walked away, he finished doing what he was doing,” said Reade. “He said, ‘Come on, man. I heard that you love me. “”

THE HUNTER BIDEN SCANDALS EXPLAINED: UKRAINE, COCAINE AND MORE

She said she felt that “everything was shattered at the time.” Reade went on to allege that Biden looked at her and said “you’re nothing to me”.

Reade said she tried to share her story last year, but no one listened to her.

She added: “If people want to know why women don’t show up, this is a good example of why.”

Brooke Singman and Adam Shaw of Fox News contributed to this report.