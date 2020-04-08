The number of COVID-19 cases reported in Aboriginal communities has more than doubled

According to Indigenous Services Canada (ISC), the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Indigenous communities across the country has more than doubled since last week.

Last Thursday, the SAI reported 15 cases. The ministry said on Monday it was aware of four reported cases in Saskatchewan, 11 in Ontario and 20 in Quebec, but some Aboriginal leaders are questioning the accuracy of the data.

The SAI said it is monitoring and tracking multiple sources of information to report new COVID-19 cases among First Nations people on reserve as well as in Inuit communities.

“Although the SAI monitors available sources of information, the authority to publicly share information on confirmed cases of COVID-19 rests with the provinces, territories and the Public Health Agency of Canada,” said a ministry spokesperson at CBC News.

In Quebec, cases have been reported in the Inuit, Cree, Innu and Mohawk communities. But public health officials in Kahnawake, a Mohawk community south of Montreal, said they were having trouble getting this information from the province.

“Public health has no way of removing this information because its system does not work by address, postal code or anything,” said Lisa Westaway, executive director of the Kateri Memorial Hospital Center.

“I don’t care about individual names. I want numbers.”

This is partly why Kahnawake opened its own test site on March 29.

“We wanted to have a better idea of ​​what’s going on in the community,” said Westaway.

“Depending on whether or not you have a community transmission, it changes the protective equipment, the way you can plan your resources and future resources, the way you prepare your ambulance drivers, the way you prepare the different installations. “

Concerns about “pointing fingers”

She said that about 110 residents have been tested so far, and that about 93% have tested negative. There were no hospitalizations or deaths and some people have recovered.

They no longer publish the figures publicly, said Westaway, as this has caused “finger scores” within the community. Some residents, she said, are also concerned about privacy, so increased security and privacy screens have been erected at the test site.

“It’s not something to be ashamed of or embarrassed about,” said Westaway.

“It is a virus, and we predict that up to 70%, if not more, of the population will at some point be exposed to and have or know someone very close to them who has had it. . “

Postponement of Easter celebrations

The elected Six Nations Council for the Grand River in southern Ontario announced Monday that the community had another positive case, bringing their total to nine. The council said it will step up calls for people to stay at home as the long Easter weekend approaches.

“Under normal circumstances, next weekend would be the time for our community to come together under the spring sun,” said Grand River Six Nations council chief Mark Hill in a press release this week .

“We ask that you postpone any planned celebration when we, as a community, have completely wiped out the COVID-19 virus in our community. Otherwise, it could very well become a spring of suffering and loss.”