The number of deaths from a coronavirus in the United States is more than 5,000, more states are issuing residence orders

Coronavirus deaths exceed 5,000 deaths in the United States, as more states issue home stay orders

On Wednesday, the bad news about coronavirus infections and deaths continued in the United States, with the number of confirmed cases exceeding 200,000 and the number of deaths exceeding 5,000.

Amidst the growing number, five other states – Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Nevada and Pennsylvania – have added or extended home care orders, while Michigan has proposed a 70-day extension of one declaration of emergency which was due to expire on April 7.

“The time has come for us to reduce the peak, to make the bubble smaller so as not to overload our healthcare system,” said Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, according to FOX 5 from Atlanta. He added that the next three weeks were crucial for Georgia and that residents had to “bend over”.

The White House warned Tuesday that even with measures of social distancing, 100,000 to 240,000 in the U.S. could die from the virus. Click here to learn more about our history.

– Deaths from coronavirus in New York are increasing Cuomo warns of uncertain future

– DOD will supply 100K body bags

– USS Theodore Roosevelt sees 93 sailors with coronavirus; will not be “resolved” in a few days

– Engineer derails train suspects coronavirus aid ship USNS Mercy, says federal government

Unemployed claims expected to exceed 3M for second consecutive week

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits is expected to hit a record high for the second consecutive week as more and more states apply home support measures to curb the coronavirus pandemic, which, according to economists, pushed the economy into recession.

Thursday’s weekly report on jobless claims from the Labor Ministry is expected to show that claims surpassed the record 3.3 million last week. This will likely bolster economists’ view that the longest employment boom in U.S. history likely ended in March. – Reported by Reuters. Click here to find out more.

– Maria Bartiromo predicts a “big rebound” for the american economy

– Equity futures increase 4 percent tumble

– How to deposit for unemployment

Trump says he can’t confirm number of coronavirus cases in China

President Trump said on Wednesday that he could not confirm the truth of the number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported by China, as he warned the Americans to prepare for more “horrible” days in the fight against the virus.

While Trump said the figures reported by Beijing “appear to be a bit lightly”, the president and national security adviser Robert C. O’Brien said they currently have no way of confirming the number of reported COVID-19 cases. by the Chinese government. These comments follow accusations by critics that China is not reporting its affairs. Click here to find out more.

– After attacking the travel ban to China related to Trump’s coronavirus as xenophobic, Dems and the media have changed your tone

– Coronavirus in the United States: State by State breakdown

– Coronavirus: What would you like to know

Pelosi pushes the SALT shakeup stimulus this could reduce his tax bill and enrich his wealthy neighborhood.

Jazz star Ellis Marsalis Jr. dies at 85; fought the virus.

THE LATEST FOX BUSINESS

The coronavirus grows Boeing offers early retirement and buyouts.

Coronavirus stimulation cash: What social security recipients need to know.

How to properly clean your car to prevent spread.

A FEW WORDS OF SAVINGS

Laura Ingraham says that if the “new normal” in America during the fight against the coronavirus means using the crisis as a vehicle to advance a leftist program that kills freedom, count it.

