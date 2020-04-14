The number of deaths from coronavirus at Virginia Nursing Home is 45

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. Register here.

Death toll COVID-19 patients to Virginia nursing rose to 45 on Tuesday, raising fears among understaffed and underfunded facilities that the worst is yet to come.

At Canterbury Rehabilitation and Health Center, only two nurses take care of 40 patients at a time in the quarantine wing of coronaviruses. It is the kind of facility particularly vulnerable to a coronavirus fire plaguing the fragile and elderly long-term care populations in the country, killing more than 4,000.

Almost all Canterbury residents rely on Medicaid funding to treat health problems that, in many cases, were the product of a life of poverty. It lacks the amenities and space to separate people. And the salary is missing to hire and keep enough staff.

“A publicly funded nursing home is the dream of a virus,” said Dr. Jim Wright, medical director of Canterbury. “This is the best place for a virus. People are close to each other. Their immune systems are compromised. It’s just a tinderbox for this game.”

Studies have shown that nursing homes that rely heavily on Medicaid for income have fewer nurses and other staff per patient than the average, and lower overall quality of care. And some of the biggest epidemics to date have occurred in homes closely linked to the government’s payment program, including in Wayne, W.Va. and the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn in New York.

Canterbury, which had approximately 160 residents before its epidemic, was shaken by the first diagnosis of COVID-19 on March 18.

“You choose any element, or any arena in our facility, that should be operational at best and nothing was,” said Wright.

CORONAVIRUS ‘CODE SUN’: HOW A HOSPITAL CELEBRATES PATIENT RECOVERIES

The exact way in which the coronavirus entered Canterbury is unclear. Tests were available but rare at the start of the epidemic. Canterbury was unable to initially test all of its residents and staff due to the advice of national and national authorities at the time.

By the time everyone was tested in Canterbury about two weeks after the first confirmed case, more than half of the residents infected with a coronavirus had no symptoms of the disease.

“You can’t build walls around something that spreads so insidiously,” said Dr. Danny Avula, regional director of the state health department, who noted that Canterbury was doing its best.

Canterbury death toll has exceeded Life Care Center in the suburbs of Seattle, where a special federal group of doctors and nurses has been dispatched to assist.

Since then, several governors have used their emergency power to do the same for their states. the National Guard was called to evacuate a house Tennessee, take another one Massachusetts and run tests to a third party Wisconsin. Special “strike teams” have also been mobilized to carry out tests and bring supplies to the homes of Ohio, Indiana and Maryland.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Where is the state in some of these events? Why have we not done more at the state level to intervene and take charge of the situation?” said Kim Thompson, whose 72-year-old mother Minnie Brown died in Canterbury. “There are a lot of criticisms to be made.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.