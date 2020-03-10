The Nygard company restructures its finances in the middle of a class action for sexual assault against its owner

Nygard Group of Companies is financially restructuring its business to avoid bankruptcy, a company spokesperson said as fashion mogul Peter Nygard faces several allegations of sexual assault in New York.

Two weeks ago, the company announced that Nygard is withdrawing from the company and will be divesting its holdings. Nygard filed a notice of intention (NOI) on Tuesday morning to file a proposal under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act of Canada, a spokesperson said in a media release.

This does not mean that the business is going bankrupt, but that the business is looking for protection while it restructures its finances.

In light of the lawsuits, “damage was certain,” said the spokesman.

The damage included the loss of a prominent customer and one of the company’s financial lenders who demand immediate payment, the spokesperson said.

“The company will work with several professional advisers during the process, including a trustee who will help develop a restructuring plan and, in general, oversee the entire notification process,” said the spokesperson. .

The spokesman twice stressed in the statement that it is “the status quo” in the business and its stores during the financial restructuring.

In addition to being accused of rape in a civil class action, the Bahamas police are investigating the allegations of four women – who are part of the class action – regarding an alleged “sex trafficking network” .

FBI investigators raided Nygard’s New York offices, but did not confirm that it was linked to the allegations.

Nygard is also facing legal action from Sitrick and Co., a Los Angeles-based public relations company.

In October 2018, a California arbitrator ordered Nygard to pay what is owed to the Los Angeles-based firm for the work it did, plus interest and legal fees.

Nygard didn’t pay, so in July Sitrick took the case to the Manitoba Court of Queen’s Bench, which ordered Nygard to pay about $ 1.6 million.

No criminal charges have been proven in court.