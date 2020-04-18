“The Office” actor Ranjit Chowdhry died at 64

Ranjit Chowdhry, best known for play Vikram on the sitcom “The Office” at deceased at 64 years old.

The character of Chowdhry in “The Office” was a telemarketer that the character of Steve Carrell, Michael Scott, recruited as part of his “dream team” while he was trying to create his own paper company.

“For everyone who has known Ranjit, the funeral will take place tomorrow and a rally to celebrate his life and share stories on May 5. With love, Raell,” the actor’s half-sister wrote on Instagram this week.

The actor lived in New York but returned to his native India and could not return to the middle of the coronavirus.

He died Wednesday in Mumbai during emergency surgery for a ruptured ulcer in his gut, according to Weekly entertainment.

Chowdhry appeared in several Bollywood films before entering Hollywood where he had roles in shows such as “Cosby”, “Prison Break”, “Law & Order: SVU” and “NYPD Blue”.