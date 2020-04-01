The Olympic flame will remain a month in Fukushima; Next stop in Tokyo?

TOKYO (AP) – The Olympic flame will be on display until the end of April in the northeastern Japanese prefecture of Fukushima.

Tokyo Olympic and prefectural officials held an “official handover ceremony” on Wednesday at the J-Village National Training Center in Fukushima.

The public will have limited access to view the flame, and organizers hope to limit the size of the crowd due to restrictions in place for the coronavirus.

The flame arrived in Japan from Greece on March 20 and the torch relay must have started last week from Fukushima. The flame remained in the prefecture with the purely ceremonial Wednesday event.

“After that, nothing has been decided yet,” said Yukihiko Nunomura, director of operations for the Tokyo organizing committee. “We have to take into account the situation of coronaviruses and others, but I think that for the moment the basic assumption is that he will return to the host city of Tokyo.”

Fukushima Prefecture is the region of Japan that was devastated in 2011 by an earthquake, a tsunami and the subsequent merger of three nuclear reactors.

Olympic officials have postponed the Tokyo Games until next year, with the opening now set for July 23, 2021.

The flame was to help focus on the region’s struggle to recover from the events of nine years ago. However, the focus of next year’s Olympics is likely to shift towards recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.