The Olympic torch relay continues; Tokyo seeks crowd “restraint”

TOKYO (AP) – The organizers of the Tokyo Olympic Games advance with the Japanese leg of the torch relay despite the threat of the spread of the coronavirus.

The Olympic flame, due to arrive Friday from Greece, is expected to travel the country for four months from March 26 until the scheduled opening of the Olympic Games on July 24 at Tokyo National Stadium.

Organizing committee CEO Toshiro Muto said Tuesday that crowds will be allowed to congregate at the side of the road to watch the relay. The first stage begins in the north of Fukushima prefecture, which was devastated in 2011 by an earthquake, a tsunami and the fusion of three nuclear reactors.

Muto asked for restraint and warned that the relay could be stopped or delayed.

“We would like to ask people who are not feeling well to refrain from being at the side of the road,” said Muto, speaking through an interpreter. “We would also like to ask people to avoid the crowds when they cheer along the road. In the event of overcrowding, we may need to change the way we relay. “

Muto was pushed several times over the behavior of the crowd he was asking for.

“We don’t want to talk about the definition of forbearance,” he said. “But we don’t want people to sense that there is a global demand for forbearance. So basically it depends on your interpretation.”

He said it was difficult to define what constitutes too many people. Speaking in a room with a hundred journalists, Muto was asked if it was too much.

“It’s packed,” he said, “but not overwrapped.”

The torch relay in Greece last week was canceled on the second day because the crowd was too large.

Muto was also pressed again on the possibility that the Olympics would be canceled or postponed.

“In many ways and in many forms, people ask us the same question,” said Muto. “Our position is that, as expected, the Olympic Games will be held in a safe and secure manner.”

The torch relay is heavily sponsored by Coca-Cola and Japanese automaker Toyota, who pay millions of dollars as the main sponsors of the International Olympic Committee. They will certainly lose their exposure during the relay, and Muto was asked if the sponsors were concerned about the economic damage.

“We have not discussed the matter with sponsor partners,” said Muto, “and neither have our partners approached us about it.”