The Olympic torch relay started in 1936 at the Berlin Games in Hitler

TOKYO (AP) – The torch relay was not always part of the modern Olympics, which began in 1896.

The relay tradition started at the Adolph Hitler Olympics in Berlin in 1936 – the Games of the XI Olympiad – and was invented by Carl Diem, who was the head of the organizing committee.

The Tokyo Olympic Relay is scheduled to begin its leg in Japan on March 26 in northeast Fukushima Prefecture.

Tony Perrottet, in his 2004 book “The Naked Olympics” – published to coincide with the Athens 2004 Olympic Games – captured the paradox of the Nazi regime taking over.

“Ironically, given its repulsive origins, the torch race has today become the symbol of international brotherhood and remains a centerpiece of our own pomp-filled Olympic opening ceremonies,” wrote Perrottet.

He added: “The Nazis knew a good propaganda symbol when they saw one.”

Perrottet tells how the Olympic flame unfolded from Greece to Germany for 12 days, ending with the lighting of a “colossal brazier in the Berlin stadium before the approving gaze of the Führer”. Each of the torches bore the logo of the German weapons manufacturer Krupp, wrote Perrottet.

The first to start on July 20, 1936 is the Greek athlete Konstantin Kondylis. The torch meandered through Greece, Bulgaria, Yugoslavia, Hungary, Austria, Czechoslovakia and Germany with each runner covering one kilometer – or 0.62 miles.

Perrottet wrote that Hitler admired the images of the Greek gods and goddesses and wanted the Olympics to promote his idea of ​​supremacy, perfection, of the German nation.

“Hitler took a lot of personal interest in the ritual and injected funds into its promotion: the Nazi propaganda machine slavishly covered the torch relay, broadcast radio reports at each stage of the journey and filled the Games with the iconography of ancient Greek athletics. “

The first Olympic flame appeared at the 1928 Amsterdam Games, then again in 1932 in Los Angeles.

“Very little is known about the flames of 1928 and 1932, but they were lit locally and not at Olympia,” said Dr. Bill Mallon, former president of the International Society of Olympic Historians, in an email to the Associated Press.

There was no relay until 1936, and it has been continuous since then. The Olympic Games were canceled during the Second World War (Tokyo was to host the 1940 Games) and resumed in London in 1948. There were changes along the way.

The flame of the Summer Olympics was always lit in ancient Olympia, Greece, but the Winter Olympic torches were not always lit there. For the 1952 and 1960 Winter Olympics, it was lit in Morgedal, Norway. For the 1956 Winter Games, it was lit in Rome.

More recently, for the 1994 Winter Olympics in Lillehammer, Norway, the torch was lit in Greece and a second torch was lit in Norway. Having two origins of flame did not please the Greeks steeped in tradition.

The relay was “marketed” at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics when the AT&T relay sponsor sold “leg kilometers” of the event to allow people to run with the torch. Coca-Cola became the sponsor in Barcelona in 1992.

“Greece was not satisfied with this in 1984 and threatened not to let Los Angeles light their flame at Olympia,” wrote Mallon. “It was quite a problem that Peter Ueberroth (president of the organizing committee) and Juan Antonio Samaranch (president of the IOC) had in fact drawn up emergency plans for the relay in case the Greeks had kept their threat. They finally backed down and the flame was lit in Ancient Olympia in 1984. “

The Beijing 2008 Olympic Torch Relay also experienced problems. The Chinese relay, in addition to an inland route, has also toured the globe. He was targeted along the way by anti-China and pro-Tibet demonstrations halfway through the stops. Taiwan also boycotted the relay when China wanted to include it on its domestic route – implying Chinese sovereignty over the autonomous island.

The authoritarian Chinese government has considered Taiwan a renegade province since the separation of the two during the 1949 civil war. Taiwan, also known as the Republic of China, governs itself as an independent state.

The chaos of the time led the IOC President, Jacques Rogge, to say that the Olympic Games and the relay were in “crisis”. After the end of the Beijing Olympic Games, the IOC eliminated the international part of the relay.