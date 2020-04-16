The pandemic appears to be giving Canadians warm feelings about the government. Can it last?

Much has changed in the past month – perhaps even our perspective on the role and value of government.

In early March – just as the COVID-19 pandemic was emerging in Canada – Abacus Data presented a representative sample of Canadians with a choice between two very different statements on government effectiveness: “Government is almost always useless and ineffective “or” Government provides good services that help make life better and more affordable. “

The result was in fact a dramatic development: 52% subscribed to the pro-government declaration, while 48% were darker.

Earlier this month, while Canada was in the grip of a public health emergency and an unprecedented economic shock, Abacus again tested the two statements. They found what at first glance seemed like a profound change.

In the new survey, 67 percent of respondents looked at the claim that government provides good services that make life better and more affordable.

The change seems even more dramatic compared to what Abacus Data found when verifying the two declarations in May 2019. Almost a year ago, only 44% of respondents chose the pro-government declaration.

There is no guarantee that this feeling will last.

Disaster and cooperation

People naturally tend to congregate in times of great uncertainty. Public support has increased for elected leaders of the Western world in the early stages of this crisis. A new feeling of belief in the value of government could be linked to this same phenomenon.

A new appreciation of government support could also simply be linked to a personal or general understanding of the number of people who need help right now.

But last month also rocked some preconceived notions about the capacity of governments in this country.

On the one hand, we all learn how much a government can actually spend without creating a budget crisis.

In recent years, there has been significant debate over the Trudeau government’s decision to manage annual budget deficits – $ 19 billion in each of the Liberal government’s first two full fiscal years, then $ 14 billion in the third year. .

Deficient hawks take vacations

Given all of the emergency measures announced in the past month and an extraordinary drop in economic activity, the Parliamentary Budget Officer’s latest estimate is that the deficit for next year will reach $ 184 billion. dollars. A final figure even higher than that seems quite plausible.

But PBO’s analysis also confirms that the federal government can safely spend this amount of money in the short term – and no party claims that the federal government should not, or cannot afford to spend at this level. Apparently, there are few deficit hawks in the midst of a global pandemic.

This does not mean that governments should now feel free to regularly test the outer limits of their spending power. The Conservatives continue to argue against previous deficits and say that the Trudeau government should have left a healthier balance sheet before this crisis.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer has questioned the government’s management of a massive aid package for a pandemic economy – but not its need. (Adrian / Wyld / The Canadian Press)

It remains to be seen how, if at all, this example will affect popular and political will in the medium term. Will there be a renewed desire for frugality resulting from this crisis? Or will the discussion of what constitutes “responsible” spending be reframed by the pandemic?

The other remarkable development in the relationship of Canadians with government relates to the manner and speed with which emergency funding was provided. In a very short period of time, public servants and public servants have designed, created and implemented important and costly policies that affect many Canadians. The public service has processed millions of aid requests and distributed billions of dollars in aid.

“The mission is clear”

This process has not been perfect. But the past few weeks still contrast sharply with the standard idea of ​​bureaucracy as slow, cautious and ineffective.

“I have already seen governments react to a crisis – not as severe as this. And it is a bit of a unifying experience,” said Senator Tony Dean, who was previously a senior government official in the Ontario.

“Work in a large, complex, and risk-averse organization is concentrated – the mission is clear. The objectives are clear and many normal processes and levels and the gap between politicians and the Deputy Minister and the Prime Minister’s Office. shortens and things get done. “

Dean says the public service will have the opportunity to apply what has been learned during this crisis to improve the work it does in normal times.

Could the example or experience of government support, and the relatively effective delivery of that support, also change the way people think about the purpose and purpose of government?

It’s still early

It seems plausible. But it is also possible that any goodwill acquired during this crisis will be wiped out by the first counterexample – a frustrating experience in a Service Canada office, or reports by a Cabinet minister unnecessarily replacing his office carpet. .

It is also far too early for a government to feel that it has successfully managed this crisis.

We are probably still in the early stages of a health crisis which, in the best of cases, will leave many more dead and many more people struggling with the effects of the disease.

Achieving this will require months of economic and social restraint which will require both public patience and additional government support.

Thereafter, there will be an economic recovery to manage and support.

Even though there is currently broad support for the idea that government can and should be a significant force for good, governments must always live up to this belief.