The post-pandemic question: when it ends, how can we get our country back?

Addressing the nation for the 25th consecutive morning today, Justin Trudeau officially introduced Canadians to the “new normal” – an extended period of uncertainty, economic sacrifice and restrictions intended to at least limit the toll a disease that could still kill thousands of people.

Although we entered this new reality almost a month ago, the depth and breadth of it was fully visible on Friday morning. Our relative success in navigating the “new normal” will be measured by the speed with which we can return to something like the old normal, and by the amount of pain we might endure on the way to get there.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said it would take months of “continuous and determined effort” by Canadians to follow pandemic measures such as physical distance to overcome COVID-19. 1:55

“The initial peak – the top of the curve – could be in late spring, with the end of the first wave of summer,” said the Prime Minister, referring to new national projections of the spread of COVID- 19. “There will likely be smaller outbreaks for a number of months after that. This will be the normal news until a vaccine is developed.”

The current measures to shut down most of the Canadian economy and the calls for physical distance will remain in effect until the end of the first wave. After that, some restrictions could be relaxed – but sporadic or localized blockages could come back each time the virus reappears.

Long, slow and stuttering recovery

It is a forecast of instability and persistent hardship – and it was linked on Friday with a set of figures on victims who would have been considered unthinkable recently.

According to Statistics Canada, 1,011,000 people lost their jobs in March – by far the largest monthly drop ever, but a number that still underestimates the total job loss in the past three weeks.

The Office of the Parliamentary Budget Officer now expects the federal government to post a deficit of $ 184.2 billion over the next fiscal year, mainly due to new spending to support individuals and businesses.

Finally, according to the models presented Friday by Health Canada, between 11,000 and 22,000 people could die before the end of this pandemic. Hundreds of thousands more will be infected.

Where the metaphors of war collapse

Each of these numbers is related to the others and must be understood in context; government assistance is needed to facilitate the economic cessation which should reduce the spread of the virus. But taken together, these figures highlight how the old parameters of politics and life in this country have changed in the space of four weeks.

On the birthday of Vimy RidgeTrudeau could not resist the invocation of the memory of a First World War battle that was a fundamental moment in the history of modern Canada.

“As a country, we have already gone through difficult times,” said Trudeau. “As historians have noted when thinking about Vimy, it was a time when ordinary people did extraordinary things.”

By comparison, this battle could make what Canadians are asked to do now less intimidating. No one is invited to take a pistol to fight and die in the mud of a foreign country.

But 3,598 Canadians were killed at Vimy Ridge. We could consider ourselves lucky if only many die from COVID-19.

The Prime Minister presented this moment as our arrival at a fork – “between the best and the worst possible results”. But even the best path will not be easy to follow.

A choice between bad and far, much worse

“It will take months of continuous and determined effort,” he said, adding that “it will work.” The federal government, he promised, “will be with you every step of the way.”

Speaking to the nation every morning for the past month, Trudeau has tried to instill a sense of determination and hope. Friday, he said there was “light at the end of this tunnel”. But we always have the impression that we have not quite entered the darkest part. And maybe it becomes clear now how long this tunnel could be.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with journalists on Thursday. Previous federal officials have released models that predict many months of self-reliance needed to fight the virus. 2h30

Whether you agree with the details, the scope of what the federal government has managed over the past four weeks is remarkable in many ways.

At the federal level, more than $ 100 billion in direct financial assistance has been pledged. Completely new programs have been designed, and sometimes redesigned, within days. Over 6,000 public servants have processed millions of EI claims. Millions more Canadians were able to quickly access emergency assistance.

Hundreds of officials from the Department of Global Affairs have worked to bring Canadians abroad to the country. A mobilization of national manufacturers to produce medical equipment is beginning to take shape. Partial closure of the border with the United States has been negotiated.

Unanswered questions

But there have been missteps – a weekend of border confusion in mid-March and an unnecessary attempt to get new spending powers in the first emergency bill that was introduced in Parliament .

There are also already nagging questions. Were Canadian governments prepared for this? Did they act fast enough? Should the federal government have taken a different approach to the border or offered people different advice on the use of personal masks?

Trudeau bristled this week when asked to think about whether he should have done something different. Maybe he doesn’t see the point in taking a break to reflect or plead again.

But neither can he take for granted the trust and support he has been given, as well as many other leaders, in recent weeks. Everyone on Twitter is now an epidemiologist. And companies are embarking on great experiences of human patience and adaptability.

Where is the way back?

There are also important questions to be resolved. Can the gaps in current support programs be filled? Will hospitals run out of supplies? As the weather warms, will farms be able to find workers? Should cash-strapped provinces and municipalities be bailed out? Can Parliament find a way to work? What happens if the virus continues to inflict incredible damage on our main trading partner?

At some point, it will be time to restart and rebuild the economy. How will we do this?

For the moment, Trudeau could point to the ubiquitous line graphs that show that Canada is doing better than some countries, but not quite as good as some others.

Everything, for now, is measured on a curve.

But the most remarkable thing about this remarkable month is that it’s really just the beginning.