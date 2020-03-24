The postponement of the Olympic Games is a historic event which shows how serious all this is.

Some of the sports cancellations we experienced during the global COVID-19 crisis were shocking because they were unprecedented. The last one was a jolt for the system precisely because it is not.

The Olympic Games have already been canceled, but always and only for reasons that are both brutal and international. The Olympic Games took place in time through government disputes and following natural disasters, through the Cold War and the Vietnam War, despite the horror of the Munich terrorist murders in 1972, through bombing and yes , even a virus, when Zika ravaged Brazil in 2016.

The only time they weren’t was because of the world wars, the two great conflicts of the 20th century that canceled a total of three Summer Olympics and two winter editions.

This is how serious it must be. This is how serious it is.

On Tuesday, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced that the Tokyo Olympics will not be held this year and will instead be postponed to an indefinite date next summer.

Protect the health of athletes and all those involved in the Tokyo 2020 Games. The Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games will now take place in the summer of 2021 at the latest. – # Tokyo2020 (@ Tokyo2020) March 24, 2020

Such decisions are not taken lightly. Tokyo was even one of these previously scrapped events; the Japanese capital was to host in 1940 but renounced its rights two years in advance when its conflict with China broke out. Helsinki was appointed as a replacement, only to put the whole event aside when World War II broke out and plunged the world into a tragic flux.

A few hours before Abe’s announcement in northeastern Japan’s Fukushima prefecture, what few spectators would emerge from isolation was to be greeted with a truly unlikely spectacle.

The Olympic Torch Relay was to begin its first steps in Japan – but it was to be a torch relay without a torch, without a torchbearer, without the crowd of supporters by the roadside and with much confusion as to why. which it was still going on.

Meanwhile, things started to move quickly in the corridors of Olympic power, putting too much pressure on the International Olympic Committee and the Japanese government to ignore and prompted the final decision.

As we unite to meet today’s challenges, we can dream of a wonderful Olympic Games in a beautiful country. Now is the time to support all those who work to heal the sick and keep us all healthy. pic.twitter.com/RsLuidzeYw – Katie Ledecky (@katieledecky) March 24, 2020

On Monday, IOC senior member Dick Pound revealed to Christine Brennan of USA Today that things had reached an inevitable stage.

“It will be done in stages,” said Pound. “We will postpone this and begin to deal with all the ramifications of this movement, which are immense.”

Olympic administrators from Canada and Australia have already said they will not send their athletes this summer and have asked them to prepare instead for the 2021 Olympics. After USA Swimming and USA Track and Field have expressed serious concerns about the Olympics this year, the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee has called for a postponement on Monday evening.

Finally, the postponement order was issued, just a week after the predictions of the more optimistic organizers that things would go as planned.

For now, the work continues and even if there are a lot of obstacles, I will still work as hard to film more moments like this in the future❤️ #stay at home #stay strong # tokyo2021 – Karissa Schweizer (@ KarissaSchweiz4) March 23, 2020

Japanese leaders have been criticized for failing to act sooner, but just as hosting the Olympics is a monumental, multi-year, multi-billion dollar national effort, as is adjournment.

Logistics, contract and television rights issues all come into play and the cost of rescheduling will be enormous.

However, it is the right thing to do. The world is literally stalled. Countless athletes were unable to train properly. Countless qualifying competitions have been postponed. Travel restrictions are still in place with no fixed end date.

Perhaps most important of all is taking into account the effect that bringing athletes, fans and staff from around the world in one place, and then sending them home, could have on the spread of the virus. .

There will come a time when things will return to normal and, in so doing, sport will have the ability – and perhaps the responsibility – to be a source of great catharsis. But the Olympic Games are too big a project to be left in limbo, and there is still too much uncertainty for it to remain on the calendar.

Thank you to the IOC for making this difficult but necessary decision.

🙏🏼 @Olympic Games pic.twitter.com/MQe95mR9WZ – Pau Gasol (@paugasol) March 24, 2020

The latest decision is another reminder that things are so different right now from everything we have experienced in our lifetime and, hopefully, from everything we will ever come back to. For many who work in sports or even just love them, the Olympics have long been something to keep a macro sense of time, arriving metronomically every four years, with the Winter Games sandwiched between of them.

The Olympics are about persistence, overcoming obstacles, defying insurmountable odds and continuing despite everything. Not now, not this time. COVID-19 is too big an obstacle.

Just as we all had to adapt to a new reality, the Olympics must follow too. We will certainly miss the Games, the ceremonies and the world fellowship, because we miss all our sports, in particular the rare darlings which define the heritage and confer greatness.

When the Olympic Games resume, we will be grateful, not only because the absence made us feel more affectionately, but because it will signal a return. How things were – and how we like them.